Bigg Boss Telugu Winners: From Siva Balaji to Kalyan Padala, Where Are They Now?
Bigg Boss Telugu has wrapped up 9 seasons and the 10th is just around the corner. Ever wondered what the winners are doing now? Two of them were even commoners! Let's find out what happened to them after the show.
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Preparations for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10
Bigg Boss Telugu is all set for Season 10, and they're bringing in commoners again. Kalyan Padala, an army man, entered as a commoner in Season 9 and won everyone's hearts with his attitude. He took home ₹40 lakh, a car, and a plot. After a quiet period, he's now getting busy with TV shows and is even trying for hero roles in films, sporting a completely new look.
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Nikhil Maliyakal
Everyone thought Gautam would win Season 8, but Nikhil Maliyakal surprised them all. He bagged the trophy and ₹55 lakh in prize money. Nikhil is now active in Telugu TV series and is also trying to become a hero in the Kannada film industry. The gallery also talks about Season 7's winner, Pallavi Prashanth. He entered as a 'rythu bidda' (farmer's son) and YouTuber. After winning, his fans' celebrations led to police cases, and he and his brother were arrested. Now, he's reportedly living a rich life, focusing on business.
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Singer Revanth
Singer Revanth won Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 after runner-up Srihan took the ₹40 lakh prize money and walked out. After the show, Revanth hasn't been seen much in events but continues his successful career as a top singer in Tollywood. The win didn't bring him any special new offers. The gallery also mentions VJ Sunny, the Season 5 winner. He started as a journalist and gained fame from the serial 'Kalyana Vaibhogam'. He is now acting in small films and has reportedly opened a restaurant in Hyderabad.
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Abhijeet
Abhijeet, of 'Life is Beautiful' fame, won Season 4 with massive audience support despite facing opposition inside the house. Everyone expected him to get busy with films, but he took a break for health reasons. Now, he's enjoying life as a traveller and is also a judge for 'Agnipareeksha', the audition for commoners. The gallery also talks about Season 3 winner, singer Rahul Sipligunj. His career took off after the show. He even sang the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'. He recently married a politician's daughter and got into a controversy over his love life.
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Kaushal Manda
Kaushal Manda won Season 2, backed by his massive 'Kaushal Army'. He was a controversial winner, and even the host Nani faced criticism because of him. After being in the news for a while, he disappeared but recently made a comeback in the movie 'Kannappa'. He also criticised the 'Agnipareeksha 2' auditions. The first-ever winner, Siva Balaji from Season 1 (hosted by Jr. NTR in 2017), is also mentioned. After winning, the actor took a break to focus on business. He also played a key role in 'Kannappa' and is currently a member of Manchu Vishnu's team in the MAA association.
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