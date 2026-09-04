5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Kaushal Manda

Kaushal Manda won Season 2, backed by his massive 'Kaushal Army'. He was a controversial winner, and even the host Nani faced criticism because of him. After being in the news for a while, he disappeared but recently made a comeback in the movie 'Kannappa'. He also criticised the 'Agnipareeksha 2' auditions. The first-ever winner, Siva Balaji from Season 1 (hosted by Jr. NTR in 2017), is also mentioned. After winning, the actor took a break to focus on business. He also played a key role in 'Kannappa' and is currently a member of Manchu Vishnu's team in the MAA association.