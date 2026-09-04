Varun Dhawan made a special appearance on Samay Raina’s comedy show, India’s Got Latent 2. He expressed his love for the genre and was part of a funny interaction on the episode. He is also set to star in Yash Raj Films' first horror feature.

Varun Dhawan on India’s Got Latent 2

Adding a Bollywood touch to the judging panel of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2, actor Varun Dhawan made a special appearance on the latest episode of the show. Earlier, actress Alia Bhatt from B-town marked her presence on Samay's show with Sharvari.

Sharing his experience of attending Latent, Varun said, "Comedy is a genre I love performing and enjoy watching as well. Samay's brand of comedy is so unpredictable that I wanted to experience it live. I had a great time and hopefully everyone on Netflix enjoys this special as much as I did."

A Playful Jibe on Set

Netflix India also shared a funny clip from the episode on Instagram. In the clip, Varun was seen asking a contestant to perform an act. When the contestant sought a suggestion, a panelist cheekily remarked that while the contestant could act, the real question was whether Varun could do the same. The unexpected jibe had everyone laughing, with Varun taking the joke in good humour. He then turned to Samay Raina and invited him to join the performance. Samay quipped, “Sab bante hain ek janwar,” before imitating Varun's side smile. Varun, taking the joke in good humour, joined in and recreated the same expression.

Varun Dhawan's Upcoming Horror Film

On the work front, actor Varun is set to headline Yash Raj Films' first-ever horror feature, marking the banner's entry into the genre with a theatrical release planned for 2027, according to sources close to YRF. The film will be directed by Abhay Pannu, best known for 'Rocket Boys'. Abhay has also written the screenplay. The project is scheduled to go on floors later this year.

An industry source confirmed Varun's casting, saying, "Varun has come on board as the lead for YRF's first horror film." (ANI)