On her 45th birthday, pop star Beyoncé released a remastered version of her 'B’Day' album. The reissue commemorates the album's 20th anniversary and features unheard songs, a Pharrell collaboration, and a duet with the late Selena Quintanilla.

Surprise Album Release on 45th Birthday

On her 45th birthday, pop star Beyoncé surprised her fans by releasing a remastered version of 'B’Day' album, featuring Spanish recordings, previously released bonus tracks, and a few unheard songs including “Can I Watch You” starring Pharrell and a new Spanish version of “Irreplaceable” featuring previously released vocals from the late Selena Quintanilla. The album was released 20 years ago.

Beyoncé Reflects on 'B'Day's' Creation

Commemorating two decades of her hit album, Beyoncé got nostalgic as she reflected on its remarkable journey. In a press release shared with Variety, Beyoncé said, "I wanted the album to be big, percussive, hard, up-tempo, and energized, and it was important to me that we used live instrumentation."

She added, “Hip-hop was taking over at the time, but I was fighting to preserve the bridges, melodies, and harmonies that have always been at the heart of R&B. The goal was to blend those two worlds through the art of sampling. I loved the minimalism of a beautiful vocal arrangement over a simple drum loop or a classic guitar like ‘Irreplaceable’…but only if that 808 was banging underneath.”

Remastered Visuals

For the reissue, Beyoncé remastered the songs and videos, which were recolored and finished in 4k. The revamped visual for “Déjà Vu” featuring Jay-Z was also released alongside the album. (ANI)