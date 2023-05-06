Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kerala Story OTT release: Zee5 or Netflix or Prime Video? Know where to watch Adah Sharma's film ONLINE

    The Kerala Story's OTT release date, streaming partner, and other informative information are all here; read on 

    Richa Barua
    First Published May 6, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

    The hype surrounding the film, The Kerala Story, rose after it was released in theatres on May 5, as the Indian audience grew more eager to know when it would be accessible on streaming sites. So we have detailed information regarding The Kerala Story movie's OTT release date, streaming partner, and other useful facts. 

    Sudipto Sen wrote and directed the Hindi social drama film The Kerala Story. Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani are the main characters who have converted Muslim girls working as ISIS militants. Suryapal Singh and Vipul Amrutlal Shah also wrote the script and plot.

    Also Read: Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    How to Watch The Kerala Story on OTT 
    1. To see the film streaming online on the OTT service, use the Zee5 OTT App or go to the original Zee5 website. 

    2. If you are a new user, establish a password and register with your email address or phone number. Enter your username and password if you already use the service. 

    3. After checking in, you will be sent to the main page, where you may see the most recent films available on the OTT platform. 

    4. Type "The Kerala Story" into the search area to locate the search tab. 

    5. Select a language and click the "Play Now" option to begin watching the video.

    Also Read: The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma's film sells 32,000 advance tickets; 5th highest in Hindi THIS year

    The Kerala Story box office: 
    The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen was released with James Gunn's Marvel Cinematic Universe film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and is said to have surpassed the Marvel Studios film. According to preliminary box office estimates, The Kerala Story has earned Rs 7.5 crore, while GotG Vol 3 has earned Rs 7 crore.

    With a reported receipt of Rs 7.5 crore, The Kerala Story fared twice as well on its opening day as The Kashmir Files did last year. According to reports, The Kerala Story got an overall Hindi occupancy of 28.48%. The morning show had a 17.47 per cent occupancy rate on Friday, whereas the night show had a greater occupancy rate.

     

    Last Updated May 6, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
