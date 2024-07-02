Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lawrence Bishnoi's plan to kill Salman Khan cost Rs 25 lakh? Mumbai Police shares new charge sheet

    As per the charge sheet, the Bishnoi gang issued a contract worth Rs 25 lakh to assassinate Salman Khan. The proposal was developed over several months, from August 2023 to April 2024.

    Lawrence Bishnoi's plan to kill Salman Khan cost Rs 25 lakh? Mumbai Police shares new charge sheet RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

    A new charge sheet filed against five people accused of conspiring to kill Bollywood star Salman Khan has disclosed alarming facts. According to the Navi Mumbai Police, the accused, who are members of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, have been charged with conspiracy to murder and other serious crimes. On April 14, two guys on motorcycles shot multiple rounds outside Khan's home in Bandra, resulting in the arrest of several people.

    As per the charge sheet, the Bishnoi gang issued a contract worth Rs 25 lakh to assassinate the actor. The proposal was developed over several months, from August 2023 to April 2024. Investigations have revealed that the group planned to obtain modern guns from Pakistan, including AK-47s, AK-92s, M16 rifles, and the Turkish-made Zigana handgun, which was used in the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, 2022.

    Also read: MS Dhoni to Ranbir Kapoor: A look at unmissable looks by celeb-favourite hairstylist Aalim Hakim

    The plot went beyond simply acquiring weapons; it also included a well-planned surveillance operation. According to the charge sheet, a network of between 60 to 70 people was tracking Khan's every step. This broad surveillance included his Mumbai home, his Panvel property, and even Goregaon Film City, which he frequently visited for film shooting. The charge sheet claims that boys under the age of 18 were recruited to carry out the assassination. These young people were reportedly waiting for orders to conduct the attack from Goldie Brar and Anmol Bishnoi, two key figures in the group believed to be headquartered in North America.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys, RDX producers accused of financial fraud anr

    After Manjummel Boys, RDX producers accused of financial fraud

    MS Dhoni to Ranbir Kapoor: A look at unmissable looks by celeb-favourite hairstylist Aalim Hakim gcw

    MS Dhoni to Ranbir Kapoor: A look at unmissable looks by celeb-favourite hairstylist Aalim Hakim

    I refuse to bow down...', Hina Khan shares first video from hospital receiving chemotherapy [WATCH] ATG

    'I refuse to bow down...', Hina Khan shares first video from hospital receiving chemotherapy [WATCH]

    Saif Ali Khan shares story of family's cricket legacy with son Taimur who bats at Lord's nets [WATCH] ATG

    Saif Ali Khan shares story of family's cricket legacy with son Taimur who bats at Lord's nets [WATCH]

    Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal says show has taken a 'different route'; show to start streaming from THIS date ATG

    Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal says show has taken a 'different route'; show to start streaming from THIS date

    Recent Stories

    Palace on Wheels as wedding destination! India's first luxury tourist train to take bookings soon gcw

    Palace on Wheels as wedding destination! India's first luxury tourist train to take bookings soon

    Paper leaks bid to deny jobs to youth': Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on NEET row AJR

    BREAKING | 'Paper leaks bid to deny jobs to youth': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on NEET row

    IMD issues red alert for northeastern states amid severe flooding in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh AJR

    IMD issues red alert for northeastern states amid severe flooding in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh

    After Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys, RDX producers accused of financial fraud anr

    After Manjummel Boys, RDX producers accused of financial fraud

    Anant Radhika Wedding: Family shifts mass wedding venue to Thane ATG

    Anant, Radhika Wedding: Family shifts mass wedding venue to Thane

    Recent Videos

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon