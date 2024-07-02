Lawrence Bishnoi's plan to kill Salman Khan cost Rs 25 lakh? Mumbai Police shares new charge sheet

As per the charge sheet, the Bishnoi gang issued a contract worth Rs 25 lakh to assassinate Salman Khan. The proposal was developed over several months, from August 2023 to April 2024.

A new charge sheet filed against five people accused of conspiring to kill Bollywood star Salman Khan has disclosed alarming facts. According to the Navi Mumbai Police, the accused, who are members of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, have been charged with conspiracy to murder and other serious crimes. On April 14, two guys on motorcycles shot multiple rounds outside Khan's home in Bandra, resulting in the arrest of several people.

As per the charge sheet, the Bishnoi gang issued a contract worth Rs 25 lakh to assassinate the actor. The proposal was developed over several months, from August 2023 to April 2024. Investigations have revealed that the group planned to obtain modern guns from Pakistan, including AK-47s, AK-92s, M16 rifles, and the Turkish-made Zigana handgun, which was used in the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, 2022.

The plot went beyond simply acquiring weapons; it also included a well-planned surveillance operation. According to the charge sheet, a network of between 60 to 70 people was tracking Khan's every step. This broad surveillance included his Mumbai home, his Panvel property, and even Goregaon Film City, which he frequently visited for film shooting. The charge sheet claims that boys under the age of 18 were recruited to carry out the assassination. These young people were reportedly waiting for orders to conduct the attack from Goldie Brar and Anmol Bishnoi, two key figures in the group believed to be headquartered in North America.

