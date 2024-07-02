Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Parliament first session 2024: Speaker Om Birla applauds 103% productivity amidst vibrant debates

    Speaker Om Birla reported that the session, spanning 07 sittings over 30 hours and 40 minutes, achieved an impressive productivity rate of 103 percent. A total of 539 members took their oath during the session, marking the formal commencement of their parliamentary duties.

    Parliament first session 2024: Speaker Om Birla applauds 103% productivity amidst vibrant debates
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 7:57 PM IST

    The First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which commenced on June 24, 2024, concluded on Tuesday (July 2) with Speaker Om Birla highlighting the significant achievements and proceedings of the session. Throughout Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, opposition members persistently raised slogans concerning the situation in Manipur.

    Speaker Om Birla reported that the session, spanning 07 sittings over 30 hours and 40 minutes, achieved an impressive productivity rate of 103 percent. A total of 539 members took their oath during the session, marking the formal commencement of their parliamentary duties.

    Addressing key events, Speaker Birla expressed gratitude for being elected as Speaker for the second time on June 26, 2024, through a voice vote. On the same day, PM Modi introduced the Council of Ministers to the House.

    Highlighting the substantive discussions, Birla noted that the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, which commenced on June 27, 2024, lasted for over 18 hours, with 68 members participating and 25 delivering speeches. PM Modi concluded the discussion with his reply on July 2, 2024. Rahul Gandhi was appointed as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha on June 27, 2024, further enriching the parliamentary dynamics.

    In terms of legislative business, a total of 41 matters were deliberated under Rule 377, while 03 statements were issued under Direction 73A. Additionally, 338 papers were laid during the session, contributing to the comprehensive record of parliamentary activities.

    Speaker Birla extended his appreciation to Bhartruhari Mahtab, Pro-tem Speaker, for his efficient handling of the proceedings during the oath-taking ceremony and the election of the Speaker.

    He also thanked the Prime Minister, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, leaders of various parties, and all members of the House for their contributions in ensuring the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha during this significant session.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 7:57 PM IST
