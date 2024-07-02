Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Son of Sardaar 2: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt join hand for comedy sequel; Mrunal Thakur to join Scotland schedule

    Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt reunite in 'Son of Sardaar 2', continuing their comedic rivalry with Mrunal Thakur joining as the female lead. Filming starts in Scotland, promising action, drama, and romance amidst picturesque locations

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt are set to revive their on-screen rivalry in the upcoming sequel to their 2012 action comedy, 'Son of Sardaar'. Titled 'Son of Sardaar 2', the film will once again feature Ajay Devgn as Jassi and Sanjay Dutt as Billu, continuing their comedic yet intense feud. Joining them in this installment is Mrunal Thakur, who will play the female lead.

    According to a recent report by Mid-day, filming for 'Son of Sardaar 2' is scheduled to begin at the end of July in Scotland. The sequel promises to bring a fresh storyline while retaining the beloved characters of Jassi and Billu. This time, their rivalry is expected to intensify, with Sanjay Dutt's character taking on a more antagonistic role.

    The production team has planned a 50-day shooting schedule across various picturesque locations in Scotland, including Glencoe, Glenfinnan, Culross Palace, Doune Castle, Preston Mill, and Falkland Palace. The filming will encompass action sequences, dramatic scenes, and romantic tracks featuring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur.

    'Son of Sardaar', released over a decade ago, left a lasting impact on audiences, prompting Ajay Devgn to consider turning it into a franchise. After exploring several ideas, the team has settled on a plot that they believe will do justice to the sequel. An official announcement regarding the project is expected soon.

    This sequel marks a reunion of Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt on screen, promising fans another round of entertaining and action-packed performances in 'Son of Sardaar 2'.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
