The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma's film sells 32,000 advance tickets; 5th highest in Hindi THIS year

The Kerala Story reportedly sells more than 32,000 advance tickets in India, ranking it fifth among Hindi films in 2023. The Kerala Story, which is based on a controversial theme, is expected to have a good opening in the country.

Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story is off to a strong start at the box office based on advance ticket sales at the three national multiplex chains. PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis had sold over 32,000 tickets at midnight the night before the film's release.

These numbers of tickets for a film of this calibre are unprecedented, and the controversy surrounding it is a solid enough explanation. Based on the advances, the film's opening is expected to be more than Rs 5 crores nett, potentially going even higher.

The Kerala Story Sold 32,000 Tickets in advance in 3 big cities multiplex

The Kerala Story has acquired the fifth highest advance sales of the year, following Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan, and Bholaa, with 32,000 tickets in national chains. It is well ahead of Shehzada, Selfiee, and other Hindi films produced this year, which speaks much about films that have sparked controversy.

We've seen how films like The Kerala Story have exploded at the box office, and the most recent example is The Kashmir Files, which did an extraordinary business of about Rs 250 crores nett in India last year.

The Kerala Story in theatres today

The Kerala Story will be released in theatres today, May 5, 2023. It is competing with a Hollywood blockbuster, The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, which, like previous Marvel films, has received strong advance bookings. Given the advance bookings, the film's prospects do not appear bleak.

The total collections exceed the Rs 10 crore nett India level, ensuring it is a strong Friday for Indian exhibitors at the very least.