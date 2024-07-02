Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured at The Locarno Film Festival for his legacy in the film industry

Shah Rukh Khan will receive the Locarno Film Festival's Honorary Leopard Achievement Award. The award will recognize his amazing career in Indian cinema, which includes over 100 films in a wide range of genres. Shah Rukh Khan, sometimes known as 'King Khan' or the 'Baadshah') of Bollywood, has become a living emblem of the vibrancy and vitality of Indian cinema. The actor will be honored on Saturday, August 10th, in the evening at Piazza Grande.

In addition, an important film from Khan's career, Devdas (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 2002), will be presented during the Festival, and SRK will attend the Forum @Spazio Cinema for a public chat on Sunday, August 11.

Speaking about SRK's honor, Giona A. Nazzaro, Artistic Director, said, "To welcome a living legend like Shah Rukh Khan to Locarno is a dream come true!" His contributions to Indian cinema are unsurpassed in their wealth and scope. Khan is a king who never lost contact with the people who crowned him. This fearless and adventurous artist has always been prepared to push himself while staying faithful to what his fans around the world demand from his films. Shah Rukh Khan is a modern-day legend, a true 'people's hero' who is both sophisticated and approachable.

Also read: Lawrence Bishnoi's plan to kill Salman Khan cost Rs 25 lakh? Mumbai Police shares new charge sheet

Many of Shah Rukh Khan's films have become global hits, propelling him to represent his country and many of his films at numerous renowned film festivals across the world. Throughout his more than 30-year career in Indian cinema, Khan has directed some of his most recognized and successful films. In the romantic thriller Baazigar (1993), SRK played a deadly yet sympathetic anti-hero on a mission for vengeance. A few years later, he rose to superstar status thanks to a classic romantic drama, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), and a love journey across timelines, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

Latest Videos