5 times Disha Patani dropped pictures in SEXY western attires that skipped heartbeats

Disha Patani knows how to set trends. Be it in fashion or be it about setting the big screens on fire with her acting prowess, the actress has left no stone unturned to prove herself as Bollywood’s Golden Girl.

Disha Patani often takes to her Instagram to share pictures of her outfits which create buzz and go viral.

Disha Patani is a fashion expert who understands her style. The 'Kalki 2898 AD' actress ate and left no crumbs in this thigh-slit bodycon dress. You don't want to miss out on these strappy heels.

Disha Patani looks stunning in her red wine-colored satin gown. The dramatic backless design and plunging neckline make it the ideal choice, particularly for date nights.

Disha Patani knows how to increase the temperature, and she has done so! The actress wore a satin white body-hugging gown that emphasized Disha's toned form.

Disha Patani appears as lovely as ever in this shimmering blush pink off-the-shoulder gown. While Disha exudes pure elegance in the dress, the design and body-fitting silhouette highlight her curves.

If Boss Lady represents a feeling, Disha Patani personifies it. The actress appears nothing short of bold and stunning in her white co-ord, which consists of a skirt topped with a bralette and a cost.

