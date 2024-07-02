Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Mere sath galat kia gaya...', Payal Malik admits Armaan's marriage to Kritika is unfair

    Payal Malik exits Bigg Boss OTT 3, sharing her feelings on Armaan Malik's relationships with both her and Kritika. She reflects on past hardships and addresses online trolling, emphasizing forgiveness

    Payal Malik recently exited the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, becoming the second contestant to be eliminated after Neeraj Goyat. Her departure leaves 13 contestants remaining in the controversial reality show, including her husband Armaan Malik and his second wife, Kritika.

    In an interview with News18, Payal Malik expressed that she no longer feels insecure about Armaan being in the house with Kritika. She referred to both of them as dear to her heart and discussed their relationship dynamics.

    Regarding Armaan's marriage to Kritika, Payal admitted feeling hurt initially when her best friend married him. However, she mentioned that she has moved past those feelings now. "It wasn't a betrayal, but it was unfair. I've forgiven everything now. Armaan loves me a lot, as does Kritika," Payal shared.

    Reflecting on what she described as a dark period in her life, Payal expressed that the memories of that time still haunt her. She faced significant challenges during that phase.

    Since Armaan entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with both of his wives, he has faced substantial online criticism. In response to the trolls, Payal urged people to understand their lives before passing judgment. "People should educate themselves about our lives before they decide to troll us," she stated firmly.

    Armaan Malik married Payal in 2011, and they have a son named Chirayu Malik. Later, in 2018, he married Kritika without legally terminating his first marriage. Armaan caused a stir on December 4, 2022, by announcing the pregnancies of both Payal and Kritika. He is now a father to four children.

