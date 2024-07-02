Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi expresses grief over Hathras stampede, pays homage to victims (WATCH)

    Officials have swiftly mobilised a team led by the Agra additional director general of police and the Aligarh divisional commissioner to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

    PM Modi expresses grief over Hathras stampede, pays homage to victims (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    In a somber address to the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 2) expressed profound sadness over the devastating stampede that occurred at Phulrai village near Mandi of Sikandrarau in Hathras district. The incident, which unfolded during the conclusion of a religious satsang dedicated to Bhole Baba, has tragically claimed the lives of 107 individuals, with a majority being women and children.

    Currently, 27 bodies have been transported to Etah Medical College for further procedures.

    Hathras tragedy: Over 100, including children, killed in religious event stampede (WATCH)

    The stampede was reportedly triggered by overcrowding during the religious event, a fact confirmed by SHO Ashish Kumar of Sikandra Rao police station.

    Officials have swiftly mobilised a team led by the Agra additional director general of police and the Aligarh divisional commissioner to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

    During his address, PM Modi extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assured the nation that the government is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

    Reacting promptly to the disaster, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to intensify relief efforts on the ground. He stressed the urgent need for immediate medical attention to the injured and emphasized providing comprehensive support to the affected families.

    'Arre Mausi ji': PM Modi mocks Congress, compares election results to Sholay's memorable character (WATCH)

    In response to the unfolding crisis, the Chief Minister has dispatched the Director General of Police, senior ministers, and the Chief Secretary to oversee operations firsthand and coordinate the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 7:00 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parliament first session 2024: Speaker Om Birla applauds 103% productivity amidst vibrant debates AJR

    Parliament first session 2024: Speaker Om Birla applauds 103% productivity amidst vibrant debates

    Parliament first session 2024: Top quotes from PM Modi's fiery speech in Lok Sabha (WATCH) AJR

    Parliament first session 2024: Top quotes from PM Modi's fiery speech in Lok Sabha (WATCH)

    Arre Mausi ji': PM Modi mocks Congress, compares election results to Sholay's memorable character (WATCH) AJR

    'Arre Mausi ji': PM Modi mocks Congress, compares election results to Sholay's memorable character (WATCH)

    Kerala: Remains of woman Kala missing since 15 years from Mannar Alappuzha recovered from septic tank anr

    Kerala: Remains of woman missing since 15 years recovered from septic tank

    Uttar Pradesh's Hathras religious event ends in tragedy: Stampede leaves several feared dead (WATCH) AJR

    Hathras tragedy: Over 100, including children, killed in religious event stampede (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    5 times Disha Patani dropped pictures in SEXY western attires that skipped heartbeats RKK

    5 times Disha Patani dropped pictures in SEXY western attires that skipped heartbeats

    Parliament first session 2024: Speaker Om Birla applauds 103% productivity amidst vibrant debates AJR

    Parliament first session 2024: Speaker Om Birla applauds 103% productivity amidst vibrant debates

    Parliament first session 2024: Top quotes from PM Modi's fiery speech in Lok Sabha (WATCH) AJR

    Parliament first session 2024: Top quotes from PM Modi's fiery speech in Lok Sabha (WATCH)

    Why did Juhi Chawla stop attending KKR meetings at SRK's house Mannat? RKK

    Why did Juhi Chawla stop attending KKR meetings at SRK's house Mannat?

    Arre Mausi ji': PM Modi mocks Congress, compares election results to Sholay's memorable character (WATCH) AJR

    'Arre Mausi ji': PM Modi mocks Congress, compares election results to Sholay's memorable character (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon