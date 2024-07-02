PM Modi expresses grief over Hathras stampede, pays homage to victims (WATCH)

Officials have swiftly mobilised a team led by the Agra additional director general of police and the Aligarh divisional commissioner to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

In a somber address to the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 2) expressed profound sadness over the devastating stampede that occurred at Phulrai village near Mandi of Sikandrarau in Hathras district. The incident, which unfolded during the conclusion of a religious satsang dedicated to Bhole Baba, has tragically claimed the lives of 107 individuals, with a majority being women and children.

Currently, 27 bodies have been transported to Etah Medical College for further procedures.

The stampede was reportedly triggered by overcrowding during the religious event, a fact confirmed by SHO Ashish Kumar of Sikandra Rao police station.

Officials have swiftly mobilised a team led by the Agra additional director general of police and the Aligarh divisional commissioner to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

During his address, PM Modi extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assured the nation that the government is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

Reacting promptly to the disaster, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to intensify relief efforts on the ground. He stressed the urgent need for immediate medical attention to the injured and emphasized providing comprehensive support to the affected families.

In response to the unfolding crisis, the Chief Minister has dispatched the Director General of Police, senior ministers, and the Chief Secretary to oversee operations firsthand and coordinate the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

