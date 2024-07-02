Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik calls husband Armaan's marriage to Kritika 'unfair', says 'I am his legal wife'

YouTuber Payal Malik is the most recent contender to be removed from 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. As Bigg Boss viewers are aware, content creator Armaan Malik has two wives, the first being Payal and the second being Kritika Malik. In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday, Payal discussed the criticism the trio has received for advocating polygamy on social media and now on one of India's most prominent reality shows. She also talked about how it was unfair on her after Armaan married for the second time.

Payal's statement

Payal said, "Our fans would be aware that we have never shown support for polygamy. We have never advertised it, whether through vlogs or interviews. I don't think any Indian man should make the same mistake Armaan did. We were able to keep it going, but I doubt anyone else can. I don't think there's anything more painful for a woman than having her man bring another lady home. Payal told us, "I don't think anyone else can bear it."

When asked how she got through it, she said, "Yes, I was the most impacted, but it hasn't been easy for any of us. I cannot live without Armaan ji, and neither can Kritika. He, on the other hand, cannot abandon any of us. When he remarried, I was heartbroken and separated from him. I was away with my son for over a year and endured numerous challenges. That's when I returned, and we agreed to resolve our differences. Today, happily, we live in harmony as a family, and I don't believe anything can ever separate us."

Also read: Lawrence Bishnoi's plan to kill Salman Khan cost Rs 25 lakh? Mumbai Police shares new charge sheet

Armaan and his wives

Armaan married Payal and after 8 years he married Kritika, who was Payal's best friend. They share four children Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid. They all live under the same roof.

Latest Videos