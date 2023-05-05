Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

The Kerala Story HD Available For Free Download Online: Sudipto Sen's film starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani, has been pirated online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the first day of its release.

On the day of its theatrical premiere, May 5, Sudipto Sen's controversial film has now been leaked online. The Kerala Story, which has been labelled a political film by several reviewers, critics and thinkers. However, the film has recently become a victim of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers and Telegram. It is reported that, The Kerala Story is off to a strong start at the box office based on advance ticket sales at the three national multiplex chains. PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis had sold over 32,000 tickets at midnight the night before the film's release.

Based on the advances, the film's opening is expected to be more than Rs 5 crores nett, potentially going even higher. The movie has acquired the fifth highest advance sales of the year, following Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan, and Bholaa.

The Kerala Story Leaked Online:

The Kerala Story was leaked in HD quality for free download via Tamilrockers and Movierulz hours after its theatrical debut. Unfortunately, the movie's unexpected leak may impact its box office performance.

Also Read: The Kerala Story Review: Is Adah Sharma's film the NEXT Kashmir Files?

Some have labelled The Kerala Story as a propaganda film because it tells the story of three young girls who were forced to convert to Islam before being trafficked to Syria. Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani play major parts in the film.

Also Read: The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma's film sells 32,000 advance tickets

The Kerala Story was leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-related websites such as Movierulz. Piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on its first release day.

Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shakuntaalam, Bholaa, Bheed, Zwigato, Kabzaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfie, and Pathaan were among the films that were previously released online this year.

Say No To Piracy:

Several strict actions have been taken against the site in the past, but it has been discovered that the team behind the site appears with a new domain whenever the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are barred, they create a new domain and distribute pirated copies of the films.