Parliament first session 2024: Top quotes from PM Modi's fiery speech in Lok Sabha (WATCH)

"We saw childish behavior in Lok Sabha yesterday. Rahul is out on bail in a corruption case, convicted for insulting OBC community, and facing several defamation cases. Today the country is telling him, tumse na ho payega," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 2) delivered a spirited address in the Lok Sabha, taking aim at the opposition while outlining his government's agenda and responding to continuous disruptions from the INDIA bloc MPs.

Here are some of the key quotes from his speech:

1. "We saw childish behavior in Lok Sabha yesterday. Rahul is out on bail in a corruption case, convicted for insulting OBC community, and facing several defamation cases. Today the country is telling him, tumse na ho payega."

'Arre Mausi ji': PM Modi mocks Congress, compares election results to Sholay's memorable character (WATCH)

2. "The people of this country have given a mandate to the Congress in the 2024 elections and the mandate of this country is that you sit in the opposition and when the arguments end, keep shouting."

3. "The country has blessed us for our zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Today, India's credibility has increased across the world... The sole aim of our every policy, every decision, every action has been 'India first'."

4. "The country saw appeasement politics for long. We followed 'santushtikaran' not 'tushtikaran'. Our motto is justice for all, appeasement to none."

5. "If we remember those days of 2014, we will realize that the people of our country had lost their self-confidence. The country had drowned in the abyss of despair."

6. "I will work 24X7 for the 2047 'Viksit Bharat' plan. Our third term means we will work at three times the speed, we will put in three times the energy."

7. "The Congress became a parasitic party in these polls; its allies are behind its victory in most of the 99 seats it won."

Hathras tragedy: 27, including 3 children, killed in religious event stampede (WATCH)

8. "There was a time before 2014 when terrorists could come and attack wherever they wanted. Every corner of India was targeted, and the governments used to sit quietly. 2014 ke baad ka Hindustan ghar mein ghus kar maarta hain."

9. "Those who dance with the Constitution on their head did not dare to implement it in Jammu and Kashmir; they insulted BR Ambedkar."

Latest Videos