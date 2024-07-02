Kerala: Police confirm murder of woman who went missing 15 years ago, suspects husband's role in crime

Fifteen years after Kala went missing in Mannar, Alappuzha, police have uncovered evidence suggesting she was murdered and buried in a septic tank. An anonymous tip initiated the investigation, leading to the detention of four individuals, including Kala's husband, Anil, who is suspected to be the mastermind behind the crime.

Alappuzha: Alappuzha SP Chaithra Teresa John has confirmed that Sreekala (Kala), who disappeared 15 years ago from Mannar, was murdered. During a press conference, the SP revealed that evidence supporting the murder had been found and identified Sreekala's husband, Anil, as the culprit. The SP also stated that efforts are underway to bring Anil, who is currently in Israel, back to India.

Kala went missing from Mannar in 2008-2009. The investigation began following information received at the Ambalapuzha police station. Objects suspected to be the remains of her body were discovered in the septic tank of Anil's house. Due to the extensive use of chemicals in the septic tank, a fluid sample was collected for testing. SP Chaitra Teresa John stated that a locket was also found in the septic tank. The police believe that the accused attempted to destroy evidence. Four individuals, including relatives and friends who aided in burying the body, have been detained, and their arrests will be recorded soon.

Despite her husband Anil filing a missing persons report, the initial investigation yielded no leads. Kala’s parents had already passed away, and her two brothers did not pursue the matter further. Meanwhile, Anil remarried and has children from both marriages. Currently employed as a construction contractor, Anil left for Israel two months ago.

The Ambalappuzha police recently received an anonymous letter regarding the case. This letter reportedly originated from an incident in which one of the involved individuals unintentionally revealed details during a heated argument with his wife, including threats of inflicting a similar fate as the deceased woman.



