Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Police confirm murder of woman who went missing 15 years ago, suspects husband's role in crime

    Fifteen years after Kala went missing in Mannar, Alappuzha, police have uncovered evidence suggesting she was murdered and buried in a septic tank. An anonymous tip initiated the investigation, leading to the detention of four individuals, including Kala's husband, Anil, who is suspected to be the mastermind behind the crime.

    Kerala: Police confirm murder of woman Kala who went missing 15 years ago in Mannar Alappuzha, suspects husband Anil role in crime anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 11:17 PM IST

    Alappuzha: Alappuzha SP Chaithra Teresa John has confirmed that Sreekala (Kala), who disappeared 15 years ago from Mannar, was murdered. During a press conference, the SP revealed that evidence supporting the murder had been found and identified Sreekala's husband, Anil, as the culprit. The SP also stated that efforts are underway to bring Anil, who is currently in Israel, back to India.

    Kerala: Remains of woman missing since 15 years recovered from septic tank

    Kala went missing from Mannar in 2008-2009. The investigation began following information received at the Ambalapuzha police station. Objects suspected to be the remains of her body were discovered in the septic tank of Anil's house. Due to the extensive use of chemicals in the septic tank, a fluid sample was collected for testing. SP Chaitra Teresa John stated that a locket was also found in the septic tank. The police believe that the accused attempted to destroy evidence. Four individuals, including relatives and friends who aided in burying the body, have been detained, and their arrests will be recorded soon.

    Despite her husband Anil filing a missing persons report, the initial investigation yielded no leads. Kala’s parents had already passed away, and her two brothers did not pursue the matter further. Meanwhile, Anil remarried and has children from both marriages. Currently employed as a construction contractor, Anil left for Israel two months ago.

    The Ambalappuzha police recently received an anonymous letter regarding the case. This letter reportedly originated from an incident in which one of the involved individuals unintentionally revealed details during a heated argument with his wife, including threats of inflicting a similar fate as the deceased woman.
     

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 11:17 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Remains of woman Kala missing since 15 years from Mannar Alappuzha recovered from septic tank anr

    Kerala: Remains of woman missing since 15 years recovered from septic tank

    Kerala: Woman who went missing 15 years ago suspected to have killed, buried in Alappuzha kala missing case anr

    Kerala: Woman who went missing 15 years ago suspected to have killed, buried in Alappuzha

    Kerala DGP's land deal case: Efforts underway for compromise, return money to complainant anr

    Kerala DGP's land deal case: Efforts underway for compromise, return money to complainant

    Kerala: Woman dies after scooter falls off flyover in Thiruvananthapuram [WATCH] anr

    Kerala: Woman dies after scooter falls off flyover in Thiruvananthapuram [WATCH]

    Kerala college conflict: Gurudeva college Koyilandy Principal says mob claiming to be SFI workers beat him up anr

    Kerala college conflict: Principal says mob claiming to be SFI workers beat him up

    Recent Stories

    5 times Disha Patani dropped pictures in SEXY western attires that skipped heartbeats RKK

    5 times Disha Patani dropped pictures in SEXY western attires that skipped heartbeats

    Parliament first session 2024: Speaker Om Birla applauds 103% productivity amidst vibrant debates AJR

    Parliament first session 2024: Speaker Om Birla applauds 103% productivity amidst vibrant debates

    PM Modi expresses grief over Hathras stampede, pays homage to victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi expresses grief over Hathras stampede, pays homage to victims (WATCH)

    Parliament first session 2024: Top quotes from PM Modi's fiery speech in Lok Sabha (WATCH) AJR

    Parliament first session 2024: Top quotes from PM Modi's fiery speech in Lok Sabha (WATCH)

    Why did Juhi Chawla stop attending KKR meetings at SRK's house Mannat? RKK

    Why did Juhi Chawla stop attending KKR meetings at SRK's house Mannat?

    Recent Videos

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon