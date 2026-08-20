Telangana has announced revised cinema ticket prices and new theatre rules, including fresh ticket categories and affordable seating norms. Here’s what the new order means for moviegoers.

The Telangana government has rolled out some major new rules for movie ticket prices in the state. It has fixed minimum and maximum price caps for all kinds of theatres—from non-AC and AC halls to special single screens and multiplexes. From now on, theatres will have to stick to these price bands.

For non-AC theatres, the price for a non-premium ticket will be between ₹30 (minimum) and ₹70 (maximum). A premium ticket in the same hall will cost between ₹50 and ₹100. In AC theatres, a non-premium ticket will be priced from ₹50 to ₹150, while a premium ticket will range from ₹100 to ₹200.

Special Rates for Special Theatres and Multiplexes

The government has also created a category called 'Special Theatres'. In these halls, a non-premium ticket will cost between ₹100 and ₹250. A premium recliner seat will be priced between ₹200 and ₹300. Multiplexes have similar rates: a regular ticket will be between ₹100 and ₹250, and a recliner seat will cost from ₹200 to ₹300.

So, what is a 'Special Theatre'? The government order says any theatre with 7.1 surround sound, 2K or 4K projection, and a screen that is at least 75 feet wide will fall into this category. This means that many popular single-screen theatres in Hyderabad, which have these modern facilities, can now charge up to ₹300 for a ticket. For the average moviegoer, this is definitely going to pinch the pocket.

Five Shows a Day Now Allowed

According to the new rules, every theatre can run five shows a day, starting from 8 AM and ending by 1 AM. The government has also directed that one show between 11 AM and 9 PM must be dedicated to screening a small-budget film. It also said that small films should be given priority during festival seasons.

Films made with a budget of over ₹100 crore will be classified as 'super high-budget' movies. Producers of these films will be allowed to increase ticket prices, but only for the first 10 days of release.

Price Hikes for Films Donating to Welfare Fund

The order also states that films that donate ₹1 crore to the Cine Workers Welfare Fund will be permitted to increase their ticket prices. In a move to help the common man, the government has asked multiplexes to reserve 25% of the seats in every screen for the poor and middle-class audience, likely at a lower, regulated price.

The government has also set limits on online booking charges. AC theatres can charge a convenience fee of ₹5 per ticket, while non-AC theatres can charge ₹3 per ticket.

A Deadline for Theatre Upgrades

The government has also given a key instruction to existing theatre owners. All air-cooled theatres must be upgraded to fully air-conditioned (AC) theatres within two years. Overall, these new guidelines cover everything from ticket prices and show timings to support for small films and online booking fees, and they are set to change how much you pay for your next movie outing in Telangana.