Naomi Watts is set to receive the Golden Eye Award at the Zurich Film Festival for her performance in 'The Housewife'. The two-time Oscar nominee will accept the honour in person on September 26 and also participate in a ZFF Masters session.

Naomi Watts to receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Actor Naomi Watts will be honoured with the Zurich Film Festival's Golden Eye Award for her role in Ben Shirinian's 'The Housewife'. In Zurich, she will present the film, in which she plays the enigmatic wife of a suspected Nazi. The actress will personally accept the award on September 26 and discuss her career during a ZFF Masters session, Variety reported.

An Artist Renowned for Emotional Depth

The festival described Watts, who has earned two Academy Award nominations, as "an artist renowned for her emotional depth, versatility and unwavering commitment to her roles." In 'The Housewife', she plays an elegant and inscrutable woman living in 1960s New York whose flawless facade gradually begins to crack when a young journalist from the New York Times uncovers clues about her husband's dark past.

Festival CEO on Watts' 'Fascinating' Career

Speaking about the honour, Christian Jungen, CEO of the festival, said, "Since her breakthrough in David Lynch's 'Mulholland Drive,' Naomi Watts has been one of the most fascinating actresses of our time. Her greatest performances thrive on the tension between glamour and darkness, between what a character reveals and what she conceals - making her the kind of character actress Hitchcock would have loved."

"In 'The Housewife,' she masters this ambiguity as an elegant and mysterious woman. At the same time, the film tells a true story that powerfully illustrates how indispensable investigative journalism is in uncovering historical crimes. Naomi Watts delivers one of the most compelling performances of her career," Jungen added.

Watts 'Honoured' by Recognition

Watts also expressed her happiness over the special recognition. "It is such an honour to be presented with the Golden Eye Award from Zurich Film Festival. I cannot wait to be there, accepting this award among such great company, and I thank the film festival for honouring my role in this film," she said.

'The Housewife' is directed by Ben Shirinian. (ANI)