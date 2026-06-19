Actor-comedian Sunil Grover recently shared a video of himself sleeping peacefully on a riverbank among devotees under the open sky, captioning the humbling moment as Taare Zameen Par. The video, set to a devotional track, has garnered significant attention, with fans appreciating his grounded lifestyle.

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover recently shared a video depicting him sleeping on a riverbank amidst a gathering of devotees, under the vast open sky. The heartwarming footage, which he captioned Taare Zameen Par, has been widely shared across social media, drawing praise for its display of humility and simplicity.

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The serene video, posted on Thursday, shows Grover resting peacefully on a mat alongside numerous other devotees who were also sleeping outdoors. The atmosphere of the clip was further enhanced by the devotional track Jai Kar Mahakal playing in the background. While the actor shared this personal moment, he chose not to disclose the specific location of the riverbank, leaving it to the imagination of his followers.

A Glimpse into Simplicity

This recent act is not an isolated incident in Sunil's public life, as he has consistently demonstrated a preference for a grounded and unpretentious lifestyle. Over the past few months, the actor has shared several instances showcasing his embrace of simplicity. These have included videos of him washing clothes manually at a roadside hand pump and even making rotis on a traditional chulha. Such moments have resonated deeply with his fanbase, earning him admiration for his down-to-earth demeanour amidst his celebrity status.

Connecting with the Common Man

Grover's consistent sharing of such moments highlights his ability to connect with the common man and showcases a side of him that often transcends his comic persona. His latest video, reinforces his image as an individual who values simple living and spiritual experiences. His caption also adds a poetic layer to his shared experience, suggesting a profound connection with the ordinary yet profound moments of life. Fans and followers continue to commend Sunil for these candid glimpses into his life, appreciating his genuine nature and his ability to find peace and humility in everyday experiences.