Comedian Kapil Sharma’s hit show The Great Indian Kapil Show has returned for its fourth season, with Priyanka Chopra as the first guest to promote her upcoming film Varanasi, recently announced.
Season 4 Begins with Laughter
Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show has kicked off, with Kapil Sharma entertaining audiences alongside his team. Meanwhile, details about the fees of the show’s star cast have been revealed, adding buzz among fans and media.
Kapil Sharma
Comedian Kapil Sharma is hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 on Netflix, reportedly earning a whopping ₹5 crore per episode, making him one of the highest-paid TV and digital show hosts in India.
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu serves as a judge on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4. He reportedly earns ₹30–40 lakh per episode, making him one of the top-paid celebrity judges on Indian television.
Archana Puran Singh
Archana Puran Singh appears as a judge on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4. She reportedly earns ₹10–12 lakh per episode, adding her signature humor and charm to the show.
Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover, known for his impeccable comic timing, is part of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4. Reports suggest he earns ₹25 lakh per episode, delighting audiences with his humor.
Krushna Abhishek
Krushna Abhishek is entertaining fans with his comedy in The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4. Reports suggest he earns around ₹10 lakh per episode for his performances.
Kiku Sharda
Kiku Sharda, a long-time favorite on The Great Indian Kapil Show, continues to appear in Season 4. Reports suggest he earns around ₹7 lakh per episode for his comic performances.
