Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends Diwali wishes to LOVER Jacqueline, says 'Our Love Story No Less Than Ramayana'

On Choti Diwali, Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote to actress Jacqueline Fernandez claiming their love story was the Ramayana. The conman compared him to Lord Ram and the actress to Sita.

On Diwali, Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar sent a fresh letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez stating that their love tale was no less than the Ramayana. "Just like Lord Ram who returned from Vanvaas with his Sita, I am also returning from this short Vanvaas for my Sita, Jacqueline," he wrote. The conman compared him to Lord Ram and the actress to Goddess Sita.

Hinting at his homecoming, Sukesh wrote, "Just like my Lord Ram who returned from Vanvaas with his Sita, I am also returning from this short Vanavas, for my Sita, Jacqueline."

He remarked that the world could think he was "crazy" since they were unaware of his feelings for Jacqueline. "What does the world even know what is between us… Crazy people are the ones who have changed the way the world today is, hereby our love story yesterday, today, and tomorrow is going to set an example and stump the world crazy like us (sic)," a part of his letter read.

In his previous letter, Sukesh had promised to gift 200 fans of Jacqueline Mahindra Thar Roxx cars and iPhone 16 Pro phones. In the latest letter, he announced that the deadline for the same has been extended till December 25, 2024.

Sukesh signed off on the letter as Jacqueline's 'Ram' and promised to mark a grand return like Ram and Sita.

The conman, the primary accused in a multi-crore fraud, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail. Jacqueline, who was dating Sukesh until he was arrested, was also interrogated by the investigating agency in the fraud case in the past.

The actress has also been accused of enjoying gifts that were bought using the proceeds of the extortion racket. However, the actress denied any involvement in the scam. In fact, she had earlier claimed that Sukesh had 'maliciously targeted' her. Jacqueline maintained that she did not receive any gifts from Sukesh and informed the court that the conman 'ruined' her career and life.

