Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends Diwali wishes to LOVER Jacqueline, says 'Our Love Story No Less Than Ramayana'

On Choti Diwali, Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote to actress Jacqueline Fernandez claiming their love story was the Ramayana. The conman compared him to Lord Ram and the actress to Sita.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends Diwali wishes to LOVER Jacqueline Fernandez, says 'Our Love Story No Less Than Ramayana' RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 5:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

On Diwali, Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar sent a fresh letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez stating that their love tale was no less than the Ramayana. "Just like Lord Ram who returned from Vanvaas with his Sita, I am also returning from this short Vanvaas for my Sita, Jacqueline," he wrote. The conman compared him to Lord Ram and the actress to Goddess Sita.

Hinting at his homecoming, Sukesh wrote, "Just like my Lord Ram who returned from Vanvaas with his Sita, I am also returning from this short Vanavas, for my Sita, Jacqueline."

Also Read: Ananya Panday net worth: Know about her assets, income, and more

Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends Diwali wishes to LOVER Jacqueline Fernandez, says 'Our Love Story No Less Than Ramayana' RBA

He remarked that the world could think he was "crazy" since they were unaware of his feelings for Jacqueline. "What does the world even know what is between us… Crazy people are the ones who have changed the way the world today is, hereby our love story yesterday, today, and tomorrow is going to set an example and stump the world crazy like us (sic)," a part of his letter read.

In his previous letter, Sukesh had promised to gift 200 fans of Jacqueline Mahindra Thar Roxx cars and iPhone 16 Pro phones. In the latest letter, he announced that the deadline for the same has been extended till December 25, 2024.

Sukesh signed off on the letter as Jacqueline's 'Ram' and promised to mark a grand return like Ram and Sita.

The conman, the primary accused in a multi-crore fraud, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail. Jacqueline, who was dating Sukesh until he was arrested, was also interrogated by the investigating agency in the fraud case in the past.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends Diwali wishes to LOVER Jacqueline Fernandez, says 'Our Love Story No Less Than Ramayana' RBA

Also Read: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Advance booking clash begins

The actress has also been accused of enjoying gifts that were bought using the proceeds of the extortion racket. However, the actress denied any involvement in the scam. In fact, she had earlier claimed that Sukesh had 'maliciously targeted' her. Jacqueline maintained that she did not receive any gifts from Sukesh and informed the court that the conman 'ruined' her career and life.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Orry recreates Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball music video, but there is a twist [WATCH] RTM

Orry recreates Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball music video, but there is a twist [WATCH]

Azaad first look OUT: Ajay Devgn introduces Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani in epic film NTI

Azaad first look OUT: Ajay Devgn introduces Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani in epic film

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH]

Bharti Singh REVEALED this thing about Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Rene; Read on ATG

Bharti Singh REVEALED this thing about Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Rene; Read on

Nayanthara Beyond the Fairytale': Documentary on actress to release on THIS platform ATG

'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale': Documentary on actress to release on THIS platform

Recent Stories

Over 1,100 Vedacharyas join CM Yogi for grand Saryu aarti at Deepotsav PHOTOS gcw

Over 1,100 Vedacharyas join CM Yogi for grand Saryu aarti at Deepotsav (PHOTOS)

CM Yogi lights diyas of faith at Ram Lalla Temple for a historic Deepotsav gcw

CM Yogi lights diyas of faith at Ram Lalla Temple for a historic Deepotsav

Autonomous surface vessel 'Matangi' completes first leg of 'Sagarmala Parikarma' from Mumbai to Karwar gcw

Autonomous surface vessel 'Matangi' completes first leg of 'Sagarmala Parikarma' from Mumbai to Karwar

7 Foods to avoid if you have migraines RTM

7 Foods to avoid if you have migraines

Easy tips for storing gold jewelry at home RTM

Easy tips for storing gold jewelry at home

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon