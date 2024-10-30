Ananya Panday net worth: Know about her assets, income, and more

Entertainment
Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday, turns 26 today. Having recently entered the industry, she has quickly earned a handsome fortune and gained popularity.
Ananya Panday's estimated net worth is approximately INR 74 crore, with a monthly income of INR 60 lakh and an annual income of INR 7 crore.
The young actress charges INR 3 crore per film, contributing significantly to her overall earnings and financial success in the industry.
Ananya charges INR 50 lakh for sponsored Instagram posts and INR 60 lakh as a brand endorsement fee, for collaborating with various popular brands.
Previously living with her parents in an INR 10 crore house, Ananya purchased a new home in November 2023, designed by Gauri Khan.
Ananya owns luxury cars, including a BMW 7 Series (INR 1.70 crore) and a Range Rover Sport (INR 1.84 crore), among others.