Easy tips for storing gold jewelry at home

Learn simple ways to keep your gold jewelry sparkling for years. Detailed discussion on how to store jewelry.

 

article_image1
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 7:10 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 7:10 PM IST

Who doesn't love gold? Especially women love gold jewelry. Indians consider gold as a symbol of wealth. 

article_image2

Gold is bought for wealth growth. Gold is bought during weddings, festivals, and auspicious occasions. But, the purchased gold tarnishes after some time. But, how to keep gold jewelry sparkling for years? Learn how to store jewelry here.

article_image3

Many people store jewelry together. But experts say this should not be done. For the safety of your jewelry and to prevent it from tangling with each other, it is better to store jewelry separately.

article_image4

Gold is a soft metal. It can be scratched or broken if not stored properly. So stop storing all jewelry together. Keep each piece of jewelry in a separate pouch and store it in a jewelry box.

article_image5

Protect jewelry from moisture: Moisture is harmful to gold. Exposure to moisture reduces the shine of gold. To prevent this, store your jewelry in a dry place. Using a dry effective substance or silica gel packet will keep your jewelry free from moisture.

article_image6

Clean jewelry regularly: Dust and dirt can accumulate on your gold jewelry, making it tarnish. Regularly cleaning jewelry with a soft cloth will remove dust and dirt.

article_image7

Do not store with silver: Gold generally does not lose its shine, but it can react with silver. To prevent discoloration or damage, keep your gold jewelry separate from silver jewelry.

