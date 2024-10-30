Autonomous surface vessel 'Matangi' completes first leg of 'Sagarmala Parikarma' from Mumbai to Karwar

The Sagar Defence-developed Autonomous Surface Vessel Matangi successfully completed the first leg of its 1600-km autonomous journey from Mumbai to Tuticorin. The vessel travelled 600 km from Mumbai to Karwar without human intervention, showcasing advancements in autonomous navigation technology supported by the Indian Navy.

Defence startup Sagar Defence-developed Autonomous Surface Vessel Matangi successfully completed the first leg of ‘Sagarmala Parikrama’ on Wednesday, covering a distance of around 350 nautical miles or 600-km from Mumbai to Karwar.

Flagged off by the defence minister, Rajnath Singh on Tuesday on the occasion of “Swavlamban 3.0” in Delhi, the Matangi will proceed in Autonomous mode without human intervention, using the indigenously developed 'navigation and collision avoidance software'.

The autonomous surface vessel will cover another 1000-km of distance to Tuticorin. The Matangi’s development showcased the technological advancements achieved through innovation supported by the Indian Navy.

“Matangi has successfully completed the first leg of the Autonomous mode transit from Mumbai to Karwar, covering about 600 km (350 nm) passage at night,” Indian Navy Spokeperson Captain Vivek Madhwal said. He added that a total of 1000-km more to go to Tuticorin.

Indian Navy had in 2023 granted its approval for the acquisition of 12 autonomous weaponized boat swarms. The Matangi boat can operate at night, possess a payload capacity exceeding 2000kg, and can attain speeds of 50 knots or more. With having the cutting-edge technologies, the Matangi boats will provide Indian Navy a significant tactical advantages in underwater and surface warfare. These boats are having multi-mission capabilities. Fitted with two advanced cameras in front and back for surveillance, the boats are also armed with a 12.7 mm SRCG gun for neutralizing any threat and can easily be controlled from a remote station.

