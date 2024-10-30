7 Foods to avoid if you have migraines

Food
There are many migraine sufferers around us. There can be many reasons for this pain.
Lack of sleep, not eating, mental stress, loud noises, heat, lack of water can cause migraines.
People with migraine problems should be careful about food. Here are the foods they should stay away from...
Pickles are high in tyramine and salt. These cause migraines.
Red chilies and spices are used to make delicious dishes. But they lead to headaches.
Caffeinated beverages (tea, coffee) cause headaches. High caffeine leads to headaches.
Chocolate foods contain caffeine and beta-phenylethylamine. This causes headaches.
Hot dogs and sausages may contain sodium nitrate, which increases migraine problems.
Artificial sweeteners are used in many types of foods. This causes migraine problems.
Cheese often increases headaches. So cheese should not be eaten too much.