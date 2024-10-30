Food

7 Foods to avoid if you have migraines

Image credits: Getty

Migraine Headache

There are many migraine sufferers around us. There can be many reasons for this pain.

Image credits: Pinterest

Causes of Migraines

Lack of sleep, not eating, mental stress, loud noises, heat, lack of water can cause migraines.

Image credits: Pinterest

To prevent migraines

People with migraine problems should be careful about food. Here are the foods they should stay away from...

Image credits: Freepik

Pickles

Pickles are high in tyramine and salt. These cause migraines.

Image credits: Freepik

Spicy Foods

Red chilies and spices are used to make delicious dishes. But they lead to headaches.

Image credits: Getty

Tea and Coffee

Caffeinated beverages (tea, coffee) cause headaches. High caffeine leads to headaches.

Image credits: Instagram

Chocolate

Chocolate foods contain caffeine and beta-phenylethylamine. This causes headaches.

Image credits: Getty

Hot Dogs, Sausages

Hot dogs and sausages may contain sodium nitrate, which increases migraine problems.

Image credits: our own

Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners are used in many types of foods. This causes migraine problems.

Image credits: Getty

Cheese

Cheese often increases headaches. So cheese should not be eaten too much.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One