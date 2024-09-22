Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024, hosted at the Sri Aurobindo Society, carries the theme "Bharat in the New Age," inspired by Sri Aurobindo's idea of "Bharat Shakti." This year's event has featured rich discussions on topics like defense, security, spirituality, and science, all framed within India's cultural and historical context.

At the Pondy Lit Fest 2024, economist and IIM Kozhikode professor, Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay, delved into his latest book, The Majoritarian Myth: How Unscientific Social Theories Create Disharmony. In a thought-provoking conversation with journalist and author Deep Halder, Prof. Gangopadhyay examined the dangers of majoritarianism and the impact of unscientific social theories on creating societal discord.

