Bharti Singh REVEALED this thing about Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Rene; Read on

Bharti Singh shared a story about Madhuri’s son, Arin, and Arhaan Khan son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora. Madhuri now returns to cinema with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, set to release on Diwali 2024

Bharti Singh REVEALED this thing about Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Rene; Read on
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 2:54 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently appeared as a judge on the popular dance show Dance Deewane, which was hosted by Bharti Singh. During one of the episodes, Bharti shared a memorable story involving Madhuri’s son, Arin, and Arhaan Khan, the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora. Both young men have recently started their journeys in the film industry as assistant directors on Karan Johar’s project, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, where Bharti herself made a cameo.

Recalling her experience on the film set, Bharti explained how Karan Johar had asked Madhuri’s son to fetch chairs for them during a break. She and her husband, Harsh, were seated as Arin and Arhaan, fanning them, were introduced by Karan. Bharti expressed admiration, noting that despite being star children, both young men were working with humility and dedication, which she found inspiring. She commended Madhuri and Arbaaz Khan for encouraging their sons to begin their careers from a foundational level, a gesture she respected greatly.

ALSO READ: 'I love you...', Walker Blanco wishes Ananya Panday amid dating speculation

Currently, Madhuri Dixit is in the limelight for her upcoming project, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This Hindi comedy-horror, directed by Anees Bazmee and penned by Aakash Kaushik, is produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. It’s the third film in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series, following the earlier releases in 2007 and 2022. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, and is set in the vibrant city of Kolkata, West Bengal, with Manu Anand handling cinematography. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to release on November 1, 2024, during the Diwali season.

On a personal note, Madhuri tied the knot with Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene, a Los Angeles-based cardiovascular surgeon, on October 17, 1999, in a traditional ceremony. After marriage, she moved to Denver, Colorado, where she resided for over a decade. The couple welcomed their first son, Arin, on March 17, 2003, and their second son, Ryan, was born on March 8, 2005.

