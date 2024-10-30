'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale': Documentary on actress to release on THIS platform

Nayanthara’s documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, is set to premiere on Netflix on November 18, coinciding with her birthday. This eagerly awaited docu-film will explore the actress's extraordinary journey

Nayanthara’s highly anticipated documentary, titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, was announced in September 2022, and fans have eagerly awaited its release. Netflix has officially confirmed that the docu-film will premiere on November 18, coinciding with the actress’s birthday.

On a Wednesday morning, Netflix unveiled the release date by sharing a poster for the documentary. The poster features Nayanthara on the red carpet, surrounded by photographers capturing her moments. In the image, the Jawan actress looks stunning in a black full-length gown, her hair styled in a bun. The caption accompanying the poster expressed excitement for the release, stating that in every universe, she is the brightest star and encouraging viewers to watch her stellar journey on Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale on November 18, exclusively on Netflix.

ALSO READ: 'I love you...', Walker Blanco wishes Ananya Panday amid dating speculation

Director Vignesh Shivan shared the announcement on his Instagram Stories, expressing his admiration for his wife with heart and trumpet emojis. Fans expressed their enthusiasm in the comments, with one stating they could not wait for the release and another noting their long wait had finally come to an end.

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale will explore the remarkable life of the actress, celebrated for her versatile performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema. The documentary will detail her journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of her successful career, showcasing a side of the actress that has remained private for years. This docu-film is expected to be a wonderful birthday gift for Nayanthara's fans throughout India.

Nayanthara married Vignesh Shivan in June 2022. The promotional trailer for the documentary was released in September 2022, where the creators explained that the intention behind Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale was to take audiences on a journey illustrating how the couple found each other, their love and support for one another, and their preparations for the next steps in their lives. They emphasized that the documentary goes beyond just a wedding story; it is a heartfelt narrative of two beautiful individuals building a life together and expressed their eagerness for fans to get a glimpse into this journey.

Latest Videos