Orry recreates Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball music video, but there is a twist [WATCH]

Orry also credited the singer Darshan Magdum for the song cover. It is a clever marketing video by Orry to launch and sell his new collection of boxers to his audience. 

Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 6:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 6:52 PM IST

Social media star, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry recently posted a video promoting his new product. But if you know anything about Orry, then you know he likes to put his own spin on things and make them eye-catching to grab as much attention as he can. 

Orry recreated the iconic Miley Cyrus Wrecking Ball music video and gave it a fun twist. The song was covered by Darshan Magdum and fans are enjoying the new advertising video for the Orry boxers he is selling. 

In the video, Orry can be seen wearing a white vest and his boxers. He recreated the Miley Cyrus look from the Wrecking Ball music video. The background looked grey and is a recreation of the original music video. Orry also recreated the signature teary-eyed close-ups and also swung on the giant wrecking ball hanging from the ceiling. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

 

The video also showed some funny tidbits of the people helping Orry in the filming process and directing him from behind the camera to get away from the wrecking ball before he gets hit. Orry captioned the video, "Orry boxers avlble now!!”

Orry also credited the singer Darshan Magdum for the song cover. It is a clever marketing video by Orry to launch and sell his new collection of boxers to his audience. 

Several celebrities commented on his video. Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Orry u are iconic" and Khushi Kapoor commented with several clapping hand emojis. Popular internet personality, Sufi Motiwala also commented, "It’s giving Bart Baker. Google it, kids."

