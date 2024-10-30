Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH]

 The next episode of Bigg Boss 18 is exciting as Tiger Shroff joins for a special Diwali celebration. Host Salman Khan welcomes him, promising fun and drama for the contestants and viewers.

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH] NTI
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18 is set to be a thrilling treat for fans, infused with the festive spirit of Diwali. Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff is making a special appearance in the Bigg Boss house, bringing an added layer of excitement to the controversial reality show. Known for its drama and intense moments, Bigg Boss 18 is ready to captivate audiences even further with this festive episode.

This Friday, host Salman Khan will break from the usual Weekend Ka Vaar format to welcome Tiger Shroff, much to the delight of the contestants and viewers alike.

A recent promo reveals Tiger's dramatic entry, where he somersaults onto the stage while playfully reciting Salman’s iconic dialogue, “Swagat nahi karoge humara?” The contestants’ reactions are priceless, with Karan Veer Mehra showing off his dance moves and Avinash Mishra flexing his physique, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

This isn’t Tiger Shroff’s first time on the Bigg Boss stage; he previously made an appearance during Bigg Boss 17 alongside Kriti Sanon. The show has seen a host of celebrity guests this season, including Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Mallika Sherawat, Triptii Dimri, and Rajkummar Rao, adding to its star-studded appeal.

As the festive celebrations unfold, the contestants face a crucial task: choosing the new Time God of the house. Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena will present their arguments, moderated by Shilpa Shirodkar, on why they should be selected for this pivotal role. With Tiger Shroff in the mix, fans are eagerly anticipating a Diwali episode filled with fun, drama, and unforgettable moments.

