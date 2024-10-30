CM Yogi lights diyas of faith at Ram Lalla Temple for a historic Deepotsav

After 500 years, Ram Lalla's temple in Ayodhya celebrated its first Deepotsav on October 30, 2024. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries participated in the ceremony, lighting diyas and paying homage.

On January 22, 2024, Ram Lalla was ceremoniously enshrined in his grand temple after a wait of 500 years. This historic moment culminated in the first Deepotsav celebration on October 30, as millions of devotees marvelled at the breathtaking beauty of Ayodhya, with the dazzlingly illuminated Ram Temple at its heart.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Shri Ram temple on Wednesday evening to take part in the first Deepotsav celebrations in the presence of Ram Lalla. After offering his respects to Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, the Chief Minister paid homage to his feet and lit diyas in front of the deity.

Additionally, he illuminated five diyas outside the temple, contributing to the thousands of diyas that adorned the temple grounds.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad, General Secretary of Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai, Trustee Anil Mishra, Gopal ji, Vinod ji etc. were also present during the lighting of diyas in Shri Ram temple.

