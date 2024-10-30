Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Advance booking clash begins

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' and Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' release on Diwali, November 1st. Advance bookings have commenced.
'Singham Again' has booked 4,226 shows for opening day, collecting ₹83.26 lakh in advance bookings, as per Sacnilk.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has booked 4,734 shows, collecting ₹1.8 crore in advance bookings.
With two days left, pre-sales are expected to surge, potentially becoming one of the year's highest.
Excitement is high for 'Singham Again', starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and more.
Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and others.
Pre-release buzz is strong. It remains to be seen which film will outperform the other.