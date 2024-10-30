Entertainment

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Advance booking clash begins

Biggest Diwali Clash on November 1st

Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' and Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' release on Diwali, November 1st. Advance bookings have commenced.

Singham Again's Advance Booking Earnings

'Singham Again' has booked 4,226 shows for opening day, collecting ₹83.26 lakh in advance bookings, as per Sacnilk.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Advance Booking Collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has booked 4,734 shows, collecting ₹1.8 crore in advance bookings.

Potential Record-Breaking Advance Booking

With two days left, pre-sales are expected to surge, potentially becoming one of the year's highest.

Fans Excited for Singham Again

Excitement is high for 'Singham Again', starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and more.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Star Cast

Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and others.

Who Will Dominate the Box Office?

Pre-release buzz is strong. It remains to be seen which film will outperform the other.

