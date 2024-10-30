Over 1,100 Vedacharyas join CM Yogi for grand Saryu aarti at Deepotsav (PHOTOS)

In a Deepotsav first, 1,100 Vedacharyas performed a united Aarti for Maa Saryu, led by CM Yogi Adityanath. The ceremony, held at a specially constructed ghat, also included the CM's ceremonial worship of Maa Saryu, attended by dignitaries like Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In a remarkable first for Deepotsav, the Yogi government introduced a unique initiative with the divine presence of Ram Lalla. For the first time, 1,100 Vedacharyas united to perform an Aarti dedicated to Maa Saryu. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the Aarti on Wednesday evening at the specially constructed ghat along the uninterrupted flow of the Saryu.

Clad in matching attire, the Vedacharyas performed the Aarti in unison, creating a powerful atmosphere of spirituality that deeply resonated with the public and reflected positively on the Yogi administration. Before the aarti, the Chief Minister performed a ceremonial worship of Maa Saryu. He was joined by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and other dignitaries.

Take a look at the photos:

