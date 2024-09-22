Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Both experts delved into the role of mRNA vaccines, exploring how the success of COVID-19 vaccines could serve as a blueprint for tackling diseases like malaria. They addressed the challenges and opportunities in applying this advanced technology to malaria, a disease that has posed significant global health challenges, particularly in tropical countries.

    At the Pondy Lit Fest 2024, an insightful discussion took place on the future of mRNA technology in malaria vaccine development, with key lessons drawn from the global experience of COVID-19 on Sunday (September 22). The panel featured Prof. Shailja Singh, a renowned scientist from the Special Center for Molecular Medicine (SCMM) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), alongside Prof. Anand Ranganathan, also a scientist at SCMM, as well as an author and political commentator.

    The Pondy Lit Fest, held at the Sri Aurobindo Society in Puducherry, is themed "Bharat in the New Age," inspired by Sri Aurobindo's vision of "Bharat Shakti." It aims to bridge discussions across defense, security, spirituality, and science, while embedding them within the broader cultural and historical narratives of India.

