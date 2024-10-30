Azaad first look OUT: Ajay Devgn introduces Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani in epic film

Director Abhishek Kapoor has announced his upcoming film, Azaad, featuring newcomers Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, along with Ajay Devgn. The film promises action and adventure, set for release in January 2025.

First Published Oct 30, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

The title of Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming film, Azaad, has been announced in an exciting announcement ahead of Diwali. This marks Kapoor's return to the action-adventure genre, a shift from his previous projects. With a fresh cast featuring newcomers Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, the film promises to introduce new talent to the silver screen.

Veteran Talent Joins the Cast

Completing the movie’s cast is accomplished actor Ajay Devgn who will play a significant role but it is not specified what it will be. Ajay will be starring alongside actress Diana Penty. With the involvement of these seasoned actors, it is anticipated that the film will appeal to audiences who love the veteran actors of the Bollywood industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A Visionary Director

When it comes to the film industry and his previous works, Abhishek Kapoor is a household name since he has been the director of Rock On!!, Kedarnath, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui among others. In Azaad he hopes to make another great film that gives an insight into his creative directing abilities. The film has Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor as producers, which guarantees good production quality and compelling narrations.

Teaser Release and Anticipation

The teaser for Azaad will be exclusively attached to Diwali’s big releases, including Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Starting November 1, audiences will get a sneak peek into the thrilling world created by Kapoor. This strategic teaser rollout is designed to generate buzz and excitement among filmgoers.

With a grand release planned for January 2025, Azaad is shaping up to be a must-watch film for the new year. As anticipation builds, fans can look forward to experiencing a unique blend of action and adventure, setting the stage for another captivating story from Abhishek Kapoor.

