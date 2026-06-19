TV star Shweta Tiwari's latest pictures in a pink saree are breaking the internet. Fans can't stop praising her, saying she looks just like she did in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. Many are amazed that she's the mother of a 26-year-old daughter, Palak Tiwari.

Shweta Tiwari's Latest Pics: Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari is very active on social media. She often shares new photos and videos with her fans. Recently, she posted some pictures on Instagram where she looks absolutely beautiful in a pink saree. In the photos, Shweta has left her hair open and is seen posing for the camera with a lovely smile. Fans are really loving this simple and elegant look of hers.

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Fans Go Crazy Over Shweta Tiwari's Simplicity

Shweta's new pictures are going viral on social media like crazy. People are showering praises on her simple yet graceful style. One user called her "Gorgeous," while another commented "Param Sundari," meaning absolute beauty. Another fan described her look as "Stunning," and someone even called her "Queen Majestic." The comments section is flooded with heart emojis and compliments. One user wrote, "Can't believe you still look like Prerna from 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'." Another said, "Who would say you have such a grown-up daughter?"

Shweta's Glamour is Unfazed at 46

Born on October 4, 1980, Shweta Tiwari will soon turn 46. Despite her age, her fitness and beauty continue to impress everyone. The comments on her pictures show that fans still consider her one of the most beautiful actresses on TV. For those who don't know, Shweta is the mother of 26-year-old Palak Tiwari. Palak was born in October 2000.

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Shweta Tiwari's Personal Life

Shweta Tiwari's personal life has also been in the headlines quite a few times. Her first marriage was to Raja Chaudhary in 1998. However, the relationship ended a few years later, and they got divorced in 2007. After that, Shweta married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. But this marriage also didn't last long, and they separated after about six years. From her first marriage, Shweta has a daughter, Palak Tiwari, who is now making a name for herself in Bollywood and the entertainment industry. She also has a son, Reyansh Kohli, from her second marriage.

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Made Her a Household Name

Shweta Tiwari became a household name with the popular TV show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay,' which started in 2001. She played the character of Prerna Sharma in the show, which was loved by the audience. This role made her famous all over the country and she became one of the most talked-about actresses on TV.

Part of Many Hit TV Shows

In her long career, Shweta Tiwari has been a part of many successful TV shows. These include 'Nach Baliye 2', 'Naagin', 'Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3', 'Bigg Boss 4', 'Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur', 'Parvarrish', 'Rangoli', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6', 'Begusarai', 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', and 'Main Hoon Aparajita'.

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Made a Mark in Bhojpuri Cinema Too

Besides TV, Shweta Tiwari has also worked in Bhojpuri films. With her acting and screen presence, she has made a special place for herself among the Bhojpuri audience as well. Even today, Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses on TV and social media, and every new picture she posts becomes a topic of discussion among her fans.