The teaser for Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming biographical drama Eetha, depicting her as legendary Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar performing shortly after childbirth, has leaked online, generating widespread buzz. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, is set to release on August 28, 2026. Fans are praising Kapoor's transformative portrayal.

The highly anticipated teaser for the upcoming biographical drama, Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor as legendary Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, has reportedly leaked online, captivating audiences with its powerful depiction of a performance hours after childbirth. The teaser, which premiered in theatres alongside Cocktail 2 recently, quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing significant attention to Kapoor's transformative role.

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Eetha is a biographical drama that delves into the extraordinary life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a revered figure in Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani folk theatre. Her journey, spanning from the 1940s to the 1990s, is set to be chronicled in the film, highlighting her rise to fame and the personal struggles she faced. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

A Glimpse into Vithabai's Legendary Grit

The teaser offers a compelling look at one of the most iconic episodes from Vithabai Narayangaonkar's life. It shows Shraddha Kapoor, portraying a heavily pregnant Vithabai, performing on stage in a traditional Nauvari saree. During her performance, she goes into labour, swiftly moving backstage to give birth. Following this dramatic event, she demonstrates remarkable dedication by returning to the stage within minutes to complete her performance, a scene that has profoundly impacted viewers.

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Fans React to Kapoor's Transformation

The unexpected leak has ignited a massive buzz among fans and industry observers alike. Social media platforms have been flooded with praise for Shraddha Kapoor's striking transformation and powerful screen presence. Many viewers have lauded her emotional depth and seamless embodiment of the iconic folk artist, predicting that Eetha could mark a career-defining performance for the actress. The visuals and storytelling within the brief teaser have been described as stunning and promising.

The film, which also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles, is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan period. The widespread enthusiasm generated by the leaked teaser has significantly heightened anticipation for Eetha, positioning it as one of the most awaited biographical films of the year.