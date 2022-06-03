Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sheetal Shetty’s Window Seat launches reviver trailer promo

    Featuring the film’s lead Nirup Bhandari, the video sees him rendering a monologue as he journeys on a train. 

    Bangalore, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

    Ever since its announcement, Sheetal Shetty’s Window Seat has been creating headlines. Be it its first look, the teaser or the making, the film has been grabbing attention. Now the latest thing that has the film become a talking point is the reviver trailer promo video.

    Featuring the film’s lead Nirup Bhandari, the video sees him rendering a monologue as he journeys on a train. The video sees him with his head bandaged and narrating his story thus far. It’s a love story that he tells about how the train has seen him through various stages of life, all its highs and lows. Titled Raghu’s Secret, the team had begun promotions on social media with the above name. 

    Meanwhile, also happens to be a first-of-its-kind attempt in Kannada cinema. It stars Nirup Bhandari in the lead along with Sanjana Anand and Amrutha Iyengar. The movie which has been made under the banner KSK Showreel has been produced by Jack Manju. It has been edited by Ritwik and has cinematography by Vignesh Raj. The film’s trailer will release on June 6. 

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 12:17 PM IST
