Vikram to Major, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, South films that LEAKED on Tamilrockers

Several South films have faced the burnt of privacy after they were leaked online on Tamilrockers and other websites recently.

Not one but many films from down South were leaked on various torrent websites, almost a couple of hours or more after their release. These films that were leaked on such platforms, had to face the brunt of piracy, despite India having stringent rules and norms against it. Recently, almost every picture from the South, including Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’, Venkatesh’s F3, Yash’s KHG: Chapter 2 and, Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR were leaked on websites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulez, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz and Filmyzilla, among others. Take a look at South films that fell prey to piracy: ALSO READ: Samrat Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar’s Swayamwar outfit was hand-embroidered in Jaipur

Image: PR Agency

Vikram: Kamal Hasaan’s film ‘Vikram’ was leaked on Tamilrockers and other websites, soon after its release on Friday. The HD quality of the movie, co-starring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya in a cameo was leaked online. ALSO READ: Vikram Twitter Review: Kamal Hasaan’s perfect comeback on its way to becoming a cult film?

Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram

Major: After Vikram, it was Adivi Sesh’s Major that became a victim of piracy. Major is a film based on the life of 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It also stars actors Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala. ALSO READ: Major Twitter Review: Adivi Sesh’s fitting tribute to 26/11 hero Major Unnikrishnan is an emotional one

Image: Official film poster

F3: Fun and Frustration: This Venkatesh and Varun Tej-starrer movie was released in the threats last week. It too was leaked on Tamilrockerz and other multiple platforms, hours after the film’s release. The movie, however, did a great job at the box office.

Image: Official film poster

KGF: Chapter 2: Soon after its release, Yash Gowda-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 was leaked by miscreants on various torrent websites including Tamilrockers. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film has minted over Rs 1250 crore worldwide.

Image: Still from the trailer

Beast: Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast was leaked on Tamilrockerz, Movierulez and other torrent websites. Although it was one of the most anticipated films, it could not do much at the box office, contrary to the expectations.

Image: Official film poster

RRR: SS Rajamouli’s directorial film, RRR, was one of the biggest releases of the year 2022, so far. This Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer film too was leaked on these torrent websites. RRR created multiple records at the box office and entered the Rs 1000 crore club, worldwide.

Image: Official film poster

Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam was the first big and pan-India release of the year 2022. Even though the movie failed to show much magic at the box office, it too became a victim of piracy.

Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram