Samrat Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar’s Swayamwar outfit was hand-embroidered in Jaipur

Asianet Newsable brings you exclusive details on what went behind styling the costumes of ‘Samrat Prithiviraj’ stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj’ was one of the most-awaited films of the year 2022. The periodical drama, which hit the theatres on Friday, was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Ever since the film’s first look was revealed, followed by its trailer, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ was successful in creating a buzz. And those regal costumes that the lead pair of the film, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar wore, were one of the topics of discussion.

A lot of thought and details were put into creating each costume of the actors for the film. Asianet Newsable brings you some exclusive insights on what went behind creating the elegant and regal outfits that particularly Manushi Chhillar wore while playing the character of ‘Rani Sanyogita’ in the movie.

Ambika Singh Parmar, assistant costume designer, reveals that the work on sourcing costumes started at least a year and a half in advance. “The costume designer, Sanjeev Rajsingh Parmar, travelled all over the country to source the right fabrics for the costumes. Most of the fabric was sourced from parts of Rajasthan while special safas/pagdis (headgear worn by men) were flown in from Jodhpur,” Ambika told this reporter.

(Image: Still from the trailer)

The authenticity: In previous films that depicted Rajput warriors, the community had raised concerns over the costumes that the stars, especially the actresses wore in the film, saying that they were not authentic to the roots. However, in ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, extra attention has been paid to the authenticity of the costumes as well as jewellery.

About this, Ambika says, “This movie is very special because the roots of the ancient Rajput dynasty have been kept true. Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film’s director, is known to be aesthetically correct with the stories of ancient rulers and kings. The costume designer was specially called from Dholpur, Rajasthan since he held the accurate knowledge of Rajput culture and traditions.” The detailing was kept so minute that the Rajput queen was shown without nathni (nose ring), as it was not a part of the culture before the arrival of the Mughals.

Every detail as per Rajput culture and traditions: “A lot went behind Rani Sanyogita’s costumes; she was the princess of Kannauj who had fallen in love with a Rajput prince. In all the scenes after Prithviraj and Sanyogita’s marriage, she was made to wear the traditional Rajput poshak (a four-piece attire comprising of lehenga, kurti, kachli and odhni), along with all the authentic jewellery that a Rajput bride wears. The reason behind doing so was to be cautious and wary of the fact that the Rajputs still hold strong beliefs about their customs and attire in today’s time.”

(Image: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram)

Manushi Chhillar’s ‘swayamwar’ costume was hand-embroidered in Jaipur: The maximum time and effort were put into this one particular outfit that Manushi Chhillar wore for the ‘swayamwar’ scene. The outfit was completely hand-embroidered by artisans in Jaipur, Rajasthan with intricate designs all over it. It is also the most expensive outfit from the movie.

(Image: Still from the trailer)

Detailing behind Akshay Kumar’s outfits: Speaking of Samrat Prithviraj’s costumes, Ambika said that kesariya (saffron) colour was the chosen for his safas and kamarbandh as “saffron colour holds mythological significance”. “Saffron colour is also a metaphor for bravery and courageousness,” she said. He, and all the other men in the movie, were made to wear angrakhas.

‘Samrat Prithviraj’ marks the big Bollywood debut of former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar. It is also possibly for the first time that Akshay Kumar is being seen in a periodical drama. Helmed by Dr Chandrashekar Dwivedi, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is based on the life of warrior Rajput king, Prithviraj Chauhan, depicting his valour and courage. The film also stars actors Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Aushtosh Rana and Manann Vij in key roles.