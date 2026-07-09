Shailene Woodley has earned an Emmy nomination for 'Paradise' Season 2. She reflects on the 'drama-free' set, her admiration for the creative team, the character's popularity, and looks ahead to her new Hulu series 'Count My Lies' with Lindsay Lohan.

On Joining 'Paradise'

Shailene Woodley has earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Annie Clay in 'Paradise' season 2, and the actor has reflected on the role, the supportive atmosphere on set, and her upcoming Hulu series 'Count My Lies'. Woodley received the nomination after appearing in just four episodes of Hulu's post-apocalyptic drama, where she portrayed Annie Clay, a resilient survivor whose emotional journey became one of the season's standout storylines.

Speaking about joining the series, Woodley said she accepted the role without hesitation because of her admiration for the creative team. "I'm just such a fan of Sterling [K. Brown] and Dan Fogelman. I just think everything he creates is gold," she saidng, "I loved the first season, and so when Dan contacted me about being a part of the second season, I was so excited," as per Deadline.

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Although Annie was only featured in a limited number of episodes, Woodley said the experience exceeded her expectations. "I honestly was just so, so excited to have the opportunity to work with all of them, and I loved every moment of it," she said, as per Deadline.

'The Least Amount of Drama'

The actor also described 'Paradise' as one of the most positive productions she has worked on. "I think Paradise is the set that I have been on throughout my entire career that has had the least amount of drama," she said, adding, "There was just no drama. Everyone genuinely loved one another. Everyone got along from the actors to catering to the transportation department."

Woodley credited co-star Sterling K Brown for contributing to the atmosphere, adding that while his on-screen character Xavier Collins appears reserved, "in real life Sterling is just so silly, goofy and playful."

Why Annie Clay Resonated

Reflecting on Annie's popularity, Woodley believes audiences connected with the character's guarded personality and determination. "I think people are really moved by the fact that this woman doesn't trust easy," she said. She also suggested that the show's themes resonated with viewers still processing the isolation and socioeconomic challenges experienced in recent years following the Covid-19 era.

Despite Annie's storyline concluding in Season 2, Woodley has not ruled out a return if the opportunity arises. "Oh, my God," she said with a laugh, adding, "All I've been doing is bugging Dan about Annie's future in a flashback. I guess a girl can dream."

Upcoming Hulu Series 'Count My Lies'

Looking ahead, Woodley will next star in Hulu's 'Count My Lies', based on Sophie Stava's novel, alongside Lindsay Lohan. "I love playing Sloane," she said, describing the character as "unlike any character I have ever seen on television." She added that she "completely fell in love" with the role, calling Sloane "weird" and "unabashed in who she is."

Woodley also praised working with Lohan, saying their shared experiences in the entertainment industry helped shape their performances. "It was a great experience to connect with her in that way and to build these women that we were able to sink our teeth into," as per Deadline.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Mariska Hargitay, will take place at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. (ANI)