Scam at Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour; fans find Rs 10k FAKE ticket

On Saturday, October 26, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh performed in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to start his Dil-Luminati India tour. While a large throng assembled, some were unhappy after being duped at the venue, and others could not enter after realising their tickets were counterfeit.

One fan bought a ticket for Rs. 10k but got a fake ticket in return, one said that everyone, including the organisers, police, staff are involved in selling black tickets. pic.twitter.com/sn74sjLZRL — Political Quest (@PoliticalQuestX) October 27, 2024

One fan said he purchased a ticket for Rs. 10,000 only to receive a fraudulent ticket in return. He stated, "Mein concert dekhna aaya tha; mere paas ticket nahi thi aur mein kisi se li thi. Usne mujhe bogus ticket li, mujhe se bohot charge kare. Ek banda keh raha thi ki ambulance mein ghusvayega woh or andar pochwa dega. Unhone charges Rs. 10,000 per person. Just yaha by bouncers, cops, and paise le gaye. Sab black mein ho rahe hai."

("I arrived to see a concert; I didn't have a ticket and had to get one from someone. They gave me a phoney ticket and overcharged me. One person even suggested he'd smuggle me in by ambulance and leave me inside the arena. He collected Rs. 10,000 from each person. Everyone is accepting money, including the bouncers and the cops, and everything is going place on the black market.

Another irate fan remarked, "Nobody cares about the audience here; everyone is simply asking for tickets. They host events anywhere, charging high or cheap costs, but all tickets are sold on the black market. The prices are high. You can't image how much business they can generate in only two days.

On Sunday, October 27, Diljit will return to JLN Stadium to perform.

Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati 10-city tour begins with gigs in Delhi and will take him to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and other cities before concluding in Guwahati on December 29.

