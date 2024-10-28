Scam at Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour; fans find Rs 10k FAKE ticket

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh began his Dil-Luminati India Tour in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26. Many were upset after being cheated at the Delhi location, and others could not enter after realising their tickets were false.

Scam at Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour; fans find Rs 10k FAKE ticket RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

Diljit Dosanjh began his Dil-Luminati India Tour with a concert in Delhi on October 26. While a large audience assembled, several fans were dissatisfied after being duped during the event. One fan said he paid Rs 10,000 for a ticket and received a fraudulent one in return. "One guy even said he would sneak me in through an ambulance and leave me inside the venue," stated a fan.

On Saturday, October 26, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh performed in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to start his Dil-Luminati India tour. While a large throng assembled, some were unhappy after being duped at the venue, and others could not enter after realising their tickets were counterfeit.

Also Read: Did Nayanthara underwent plastic surgery? Here's what actress said

One fan said he purchased a ticket for Rs. 10,000 only to receive a fraudulent ticket in return. He stated, "Mein concert dekhna aaya tha; mere paas ticket nahi thi aur mein kisi se li thi. Usne mujhe bogus ticket li, mujhe se bohot charge kare. Ek banda keh raha thi ki ambulance mein ghusvayega woh or andar pochwa dega. Unhone charges Rs. 10,000 per person. Just yaha by bouncers, cops, and paise le gaye. Sab black mein ho rahe hai."

("I arrived to see a concert; I didn't have a ticket and had to get one from someone. They gave me a phoney ticket and overcharged me. One person even suggested he'd smuggle me in by ambulance and leave me inside the arena. He collected Rs. 10,000 from each person. Everyone is accepting money, including the bouncers and the cops, and everything is going place on the black market.

Another irate fan remarked, "Nobody cares about the audience here; everyone is simply asking for tickets. They host events anywhere, charging high or cheap costs, but all tickets are sold on the black market. The prices are high. You can't image how much business they can generate in only two days.

On Sunday, October 27, Diljit will return to JLN Stadium to perform. 

Also Read: 'Thrown away the salary...', Thalapathy Vijay on sacrificing fame for future in politics [WATCH]

Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati 10-city tour begins with gigs in Delhi and will take him to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and other cities before concluding in Guwahati on December 29.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on ATG

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on

You won't believe how much Vijay is charging for his last film 'Thalapathy 69' RTM

Actor Vijay quits films for politics: Shocking final fee for last movie 'Thalapathy 69' revealed

Orry recreates 'ICONIC' Jaya Bachchan-Sonali Bendre paparazzi moment [WATCH] RTM

Orry recreates 'ICONIC' Jaya Bachchan-Sonali Bendre paparazzi moment [WATCH]

Mirzapur movie announced: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal to return for big screen adaptation [WATCH]

Mirzapur movie announced: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal to return for big screen adaptation [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra's coffee clash sparks verbal spat [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra's coffee clash sparks verbal spat [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market gcw

Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience and more

6 Tips for a natural look with false eyelashes RTM

6 Tips for a natural look with false eyelashes

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on ATG

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on

These Celebrities will celebrate their first Diwali as parents: Deepika Padukone and more

These Celebrities will celebrate their first Diwali as parents

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon