These Celebrities will celebrate their first Diwali as parents

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became parents on September 8th.

Masaba Gupta

Neena Gupta's daughter, Masaba Gupta, became a mother on October 11th.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha gave birth to a lovely daughter on July 16th this year.

Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan became a father to a daughter. This is his daughter's first Diwali.

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami recently gave birth to a daughter. This will be her first Diwali as a mother.

Yuvika Chaudhary

Bigg Boss fame Yuvika Chaudhary recently gave birth to a daughter.

Smriti Khanna

Smriti Khanna recently gave birth to her second daughter.

