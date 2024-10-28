These Celebrities will celebrate their first Diwali as parents

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became parents on September 8th.
Neena Gupta's daughter, Masaba Gupta, became a mother on October 11th.
Richa Chadha gave birth to a lovely daughter on July 16th this year.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan became a father to a daughter. This is his daughter's first Diwali.
Drashti Dhami recently gave birth to a daughter. This will be her first Diwali as a mother.
Bigg Boss fame Yuvika Chaudhary recently gave birth to a daughter.
Smriti Khanna recently gave birth to her second daughter.