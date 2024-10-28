'Thrown away the salary...', Thalapathy Vijay on sacrificing fame for future in politics [WATCH]

Thalapathy Vijay has officially announced his departure from the Tamil film industry to focus on a political career, addressing fans at the inaugural TVK Vijay Maanadu event. The beloved actor reflected on his remarkable journey, facing criticism and challenges throughout his three-decade career, and shared his future aspirations with unwavering conviction

First Published Oct 28, 2024, 9:27 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

Thalapathy Vijay recently confirmed his departure from the Tamil film industry to pursue a career in politics. Speaking at the inaugural TVK Vijay Maanadu event on Sunday, the actor addressed his fans and shared his future aspirations, dispelling speculation about his final few films. Vijay, who has long been rumored to leave cinema for politics, stated he is indeed planning to step away from films.

During his speech, Vijay remarked on his decision, expressing that he was giving up the height of his career and substantial earnings, choosing instead to connect directly with his supporters, indicating his strong trust in them. Reports, including from ETimes, had previously noted Vijay as the highest-paid actor in India, allegedly charging Rs 275 crore for his next film, Thalapathy 69.

The actor also reflected on the harsh criticism he faced at the beginning of his career. He shared that people doubted his potential, with negative comments about his appearance, style, and walk. Vijay, however, mentioned that he did not allow these comments to affect his confidence. Instead, he said he was determined to work hard and prove his critics wrong.

Having spent over three decades in the industry, Vijay’s journey began as a child artist in films such as Vetri, Kudumbam, Vasantha Raagam, and Sattam Oru Vilayaattu. He debuted as a lead actor in 1992 with Naalaiya Theerpu and went on to star in 68 films, including notable hits like Nenjinile, Minsara Kanna, Ghilli, Sivakasi, Pokkiri, Azhagiya Tamil Magan, and Kuruvi. His latest release was G.O.A.T.

