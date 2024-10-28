Kopi Luwak: The world's most expensive coffee made from cat poop

Kopi Luwak, the world's most expensive coffee, is made from the droppings of civet cats. Learn about its unique production process and taste.

Indonesia's Kopi Luwak, known as the world's most expensive coffee, has garnered global attention. Coffee lovers are likely familiar with Kopi Luwak. Yes, we're talking about the world's priciest coffee, found only in a few countries, including India.

The Making of the Most Expensive Coffee

We're discussing Civet coffee, the world's most expensive. Believe it or not, this coffee isn't made from coffee plants but from cat droppings! The civet cat consumes coffee beans, which remain undigested. These beans are then excreted, collected, processed, and ground to create this pricey brew.

Kopi Luwak is found in only a few countries. In some places, it's procured for a substantial price. Online, it's available for a lower but still significant cost, also in smaller packs. In India, it's known as Kopi Luwak coffee.

When civet cats eat coffee cherries, natural enzymes in their stomachs enhance the flavor of the beans. The excreted beans are then processed and packaged after routine testing.

The civet's digestion is said to alter the beans' composition, giving the coffee its unique, smooth flavor, and less bitter than traditional coffee.

Passing through the civet's digestive tract is believed to enhance the coffee's nutritional value, contributing to its high price.

While civets are caged and force-fed in some countries, India employs a more natural method, collecting droppings from wild civets in coffee plantations bordering forests in Coorg and Chamarajanagar.

This coffee can cost up to $1,300 per kilogram (approximately ₹1,10,000), making it one of the most expensive coffees in the world.

