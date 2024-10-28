Mirzapur movie announced: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal to return for big screen adaptation [WATCH]

Farhan Akhtar has officially announced the transformation of the popular Mirzapur series into a film, exciting fans with the prospect of experiencing the intense world of Mirzapur on the big screen. With Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu, the film promises to carry forward the story's thrilling legacy in theaters

Farhan Akhtar recently confirmed on Instagram that the acclaimed series Mirzapur will be adapted into a film. Sharing a video with the lead cast—Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu—Akhtar announced that the iconic series will now be brought to cinema screens, an exciting transition from its origins on streaming.

This announcement follows three successful seasons of the series. Mirzapur premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2018 and quickly became a sensation, returning for a second season amid the pandemic. Earlier this year, the much-anticipated third season premiered, drawing wide attention.

Excel Entertainment producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar shared that the opportunity to present the ‘quintessential Mirzapur experience’ on the big screen is a milestone. They noted that after three well-received seasons, the franchise has consistently connected with audiences through its strong characters—Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, and Munna Bhaiya—and intense narrative. They expressed confidence that adapting the series into a film will offer an even richer experience for viewers, immersing them in Mirzapur’s world in an exciting new way. Both producers look forward to again collaborating with Prime Video, promising a grand cinematic production that meets the high expectations of devoted fans.

ALSO READ: Adele, Celine Dion share an emotional reunion on stage in Las Vegas [WATCH]

Manish Menghani, Prime Video India's content licensing director, commented on Mirzapur’s impact, emphasizing that the show has become a favorite among today’s audiences due to its memorable characters, intense dialogues, and captivating storyline. Menghani added that Prime Video values creating diverse, resonant stories that genuinely connect with viewers. He expressed excitement about taking the series to theaters, where audiences will experience a new level of storytelling. The collaboration with Excel Entertainment for the film adaptation marks an ambitious new step for Mirzapur’s journey.

The cast noted that while the series was previously available to viewers in their homes, fans would now need to visit theaters to experience the story. The announcement video also hinted at Divyenndu's return and included Abhishek Banerjee.

Although the official cast list remains undisclosed, there are indications that the original actors might reprise their roles. Speculation had circulated that Hrithik Roshan could portray Kaleen Bhaiya, but no official announcements have confirmed this.

Latest Videos