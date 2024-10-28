Auto

Affordable 5 diesel cars under Rs 10 lakh offering great mileage

1. Tata Altroz

Priced between Rs 6.50 lakh and Rs 11.16 lakh, it is the most affordable diesel car in India, with diesel variants starting at Rs 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2. Kia Sonet

The base HTE petrol-manual variant is priced at Rs 8 lakh, while the diesel variant prices start at Rs 9.80 lakh, ex-showroom.

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO

The base MX1 petrol variant comes at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the diesel versions start at Rs 9.99 lakh.

4. Mahindra Bolero

It is priced between Rs 9.90 lakh and Rs 10.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

5. Tata Nexon

The price ranges from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh, with the base diesel variant priced at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

