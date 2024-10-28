Amaran movie: The story of Major Mukund Varadarajan

Sivakarthikeyan's film Amaran is based on the life of Army Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan

What does Amaran mean? Amaran means immortal. Let's see who the original Amaran is in this collection. On April 25, 2014, at 5 pm, the army received information that terrorists were hiding in a village in Shopian district of Kashmir. A Rashtriya Rifle force of 44 soldiers, led by a Tamilian, was tasked to conduct the operation with utmost care as it was a populated area. The terrorists, aware of the approaching Indian Army, launched an attack. However, not a single bullet was fired back from the Indian Army. The Major waited patiently. Realizing that the operation had to be completed before dark, or else the enemies would escape, the Major crawled to the house where the enemies were hiding. The next moment, as the order was given, the army started raining bullets on the enemies. This turned the area into a battlefield.

Major Mukund Varadarajan and his wife, Indhu

The Major who fought the enemies The Major threw a grenade and killed the first enemy. While moving towards the remaining two, the Major's friend and fellow soldier, Vikram Singh, was hit in the thigh and fell. There was no time to mourn the loss of his friend. Enraged, Mukund advanced towards the enemies and killed the second one. Only one remained. As it neared 6 pm, the Major, moving towards the direction of the enemy's gunfire, shot him in the head. The last terrorist was down. As fellow soldiers waited to welcome the Major who had completed the operation, he collapsed as soon as he reached them.

Major Mukund Varadarajan's Daughter

Who is Mukund Varadarajan? The Major was hit by bullets in three places during the attack. But he endured it all and fought the enemies to victory. Fellow soldiers immediately took him to the hospital. But the Major died on the way. This braveheart who successfully completed the operation and died for the country is Major Mukund Varadarajan from Tamil Nadu. His life has been made into a film called Amaran. Mukund was born on April 12, 1983, in Kozhikode, Kerala, to Varadarajan and Geetha. Although born in Kerala, he completed his school and college education in Chennai. Mukund was appointed as a Lieutenant in the army in 2006 and was promoted to Captain in 2008. He married his longtime girlfriend, Indhu Rebeca Varghese, in 2009.

Martyr Major Mukund Varadarajan

Operation Success The couple had a daughter, Asreya, in 2011. While progressing in his career and personal life, Major Mukund received the order that would be a turning point in his life. He was appointed as a Major in Shopian district, a sensitive area of Jammu and Kashmir, in 2012. During this period, Major Mukund successfully completed a crucial operation. On June 5, 2013, a 44-member Rashtriya Rifle force led by Major Mukund surrounded the area where terrorists were hiding in Yari Pora, Kashmir. Mukund waited patiently until the enemies' ammunition was exhausted, then hunted them down with his troops. The operation was a success. Major Mukund's sharp decision-making, based on calculating the enemy's strength and weaponry, helped in the successful completion of this operation.

Amaran Movie Poster

The Intelligent Mukund Major Mukund had also seized some important items during this attack, which revealed some information upon examination. The information was that terrorists were staying in a village in Shopian district. Following this incident, in the attack that took place the following year, Major Mukund achieved martyrdom after successfully completing the operation. The body of this celebrated Indian was brought to Chennai and cremated with full military honors and a 42-gun salute at the Besant Nagar crematorium. The Ashoka Chakra, the country's highest peacetime gallantry award, was announced for Major Mukund Varadarajan's bravery. His wife, Indhu, received the award from the then-President Pranab Mukherjee at the 2015 Republic Day celebrations. The film Amaran is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who died a heroic death after engaging in acts of bravery. Sivakarthikeyan plays Mukund Varadarajan, and Sai Pallavi plays Indhu. Produced by Kamal Haasan, the film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, with music by GV Prakash Kumar. The film releases on Diwali, October 31st.

Latest Videos