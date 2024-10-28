Actor Vijay quits films for politics: Shocking final fee for last movie 'Thalapathy 69' revealed

Vijay has announced that he won't star in any new movies besides the one he has already committed to and will be focusing on his political party.

Tamil Superstar Vijay has announced his retirement from acting and has planned to dedicate himself to his political career and party, Tamiliga Vettri Kazhagam. The actor's last film Thalapathy 69 has created tons of buzz as it will be his last film before he fully commits to politics.

The 50-year-old actor recently held his first political rally in the Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday and gave a moving speech. During the speech, he requested the public to have faith in him as he is giving up cinema and hefty movie salaries and dedicating his life to serving the state and the public.

Over 3 lakh people attended the rally. Vijay said, "At the absolute height of my career, I am throwing it away, throwing away the salary I was drawing, and I am coming to you as your Vijay. I am placing all my trust in you."

The actor also talked about how he was not respected as an artist when he first started acting, however, the love from his fans helped him in the journey. He said, "They first said my face wasn’t good. Then, they said my personality wasn’t good. Then, they shamed me about my style, my hair, my walk, etc… What really kept me together during those times was your support. It is that love and trust that has brought me to politics today."

Vijay's salary for Thalapathy 69

As per several reports, Vijay is charging a staggering amount of Rs 275 crore for his last film, Thalapathy 69. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Prakash Raj in major roles. The film is set to hit theaters in October 2025 and will be a huge release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Vijay has announced that he won't star in any new movies besides the one he has already committed to and will be focusing on his political party.

Latest Videos