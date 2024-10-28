Smaller Bust? Try Nushrratt Bharuccha's 8 stunning blouse designs

Lifestyle
Get inspired by Nushrratt Bharuccha's stylish blouse designs! Perfect for smaller busts, these 8 designs will give you a glamorous and confident look.
For a hot chic look like Nushrratt Bharuccha, pair a chainmail corset blouse with a plain skirt or saree. Such patterns can enhance your look.
Pair a printed bustier blouse with a plain skirt or saree. It will give your bust area a curvy shape and make your figure look attractive.
For an alluring look with a metallic golden plain saree, wear an embroidered golden blouse like Nushrratt Bharuccha, with a tie-back detail.
For a unique retro look, wear a collar neck stand sleeve blouse like Nushrratt Bharuccha. It will give you a perfect Barbie look.
For cocktails or weddings, try an ivory intricately worked off-shoulder blouse like Nushrratt's, paired with a minimally worked saree.
A pearl work bralette blouse with thin straps and a deep neck will make you look young and stunning.
For a hot chic look, try a heavily sequined V-neck noodle strap blouse like Nushrratt Bharuccha. It looks perfect on smaller busts.